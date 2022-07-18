Watch: Avengers: Endgame Fan Edit Puts New Phase 4 Heroes In Portals Scene

The Marvel universe has among the most dedicated fan bases in the world, with enthusiasts watching every new release, digesting comic books, collecting memorabilia, and developing theories. But some fans take their fandom to a whole other level by developing their own creations inspired by the world, such as fan fiction, custom replicas, stunning art, and occasionally cinematic edits.

Many experienced editors and VFX designers have been turning their talents to the MCU for some time now. One recent edit placed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland's wall-crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home's final swing. Another added Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Illuminati, as the real smartest man alive.

Now, a new edit has turned time back to Avengers: Endgame and placed some of the MCU's newest heroic additions into the final battle against Thanos.

MCU Fan Adds Phase 4 Heroes to Thanos Fight

YouTube channel Meme Feeder shared an edit of Avengers: Endgame's climactic "Portals" scene that brings the newest heroes of Phase 4 into the fold. The new additions include Sam Wilson's Captain America, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, the Eternals, Yelena Belova, and Jane Foster's Mighty Thor.

The edit opens after Wilson's famous "on your left" line as his Captain America emerges from a portal, as opposed to the original Falcon.

Meme Feeder

Viewers can also see portals to the battle open in front of Moon Knight and She-Hulk from their respective locations.

Meme Feeder

Yelena's shot is particularly well-timed as it comes from Hawkeye's flashback scene, showing her returning to life from the Blip.

Meme Feeder

Jane Foster concludes the edit as she emerges from a portal wielding Mjolnir, directly in front of Thor with Stormbreaker.

Meme Feeder

The full edit can be seen below:

Could Phase 4 Heroes Have Changed Avengers: Endgame?

Looking at the heroes who have already been introduced in Phase 4, it's easy to see how their immense powers could have turned the tide of Avengers: Endgame's Thanos face-off.

The Eternals arguably would have been the biggest game-changer for the battle, but at this time they were still abiding by their vow not to interfere in human life. Had they chosen to get involved, it's easy to imagine the Celestial creations handling Thanos with ease, possibly without the need for help from the Avengers.

Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Yelena Belova probably wouldn't have done much to turn the tide of the battle, aside from assisting in taking out Thanos' army. But Jane Foster's Mighty Thor could have had a drastic impact on the fight. She does have all the powers of Chris Hemsworth's hero after all, albeit with less experience.

In terms of the heroes missing from Meme Feeder's edit, Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings undoubtedly would have proven to be a key powerful weapon in the fight. Meanwhile, Ms. Marvel understandably would have been having the biggest fan-girl moment of her life as she fought alongside all her favorite heroes and watched Captain Marvel take out Sanctuary II in awe.

Perhaps the biggest change that would come with shifting the fight against Thanos to after Phase 4 would be the massive power-up Wanda Maximoff received as she became the Scarlet Witch. Wanda was already a powerful force who had Thanos on the ropes. One can only imagine how her newfound powers would have changed the game of the fight.

Even though most of these heroes didn't get a chance to take on Thanos in the Battle for Earth, they will no doubt prove central to the next Avengers-level threat. Whether that ends up being Kang the Conqueror, Doctor Doom, or someone else remains to be seen, but for now, Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+.