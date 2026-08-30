Marvel Reveals If Chris Hemsworth Will Return As Thor After Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel has confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor at least one more time after Avengers: Secret Wars. The Hollywood star has been a foundational member of the MCU since he brought the God of Thunder to life on-screen in 2011's Thor. Hemsworth is now staring down the barrel of potentially two more Avengers films, but his future as Thor after Avengers: Secret Wars, which releases in 2027, is unclear.

Now Hemsworth has been confirmed for at least one more appearance as Thor, but it's not in any MCU movie or series. Disney's D23 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase revealed a new look at the Avengers: Infinity Defense ride coming to Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure in 2028. To complement the attraction, several Marvel actors are reprising their roles for cutscenes and various in-ride videos, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

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Hemsworth will join several of his co-stars in preparing riders for an attack from Thanos, including Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.

Other heroes spotted during the pre-ride show include Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Letitia Wright's Shuri/Black Panther, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. However, Mackie, Downey Jr., and Hemsworth are the only actors shown to have recorded new scenes so far for Avengers: Infinity Defense.

In the new material, Hemsworth is sporting his Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War look, with close-cropped short hair, and wielding his trusty weapon, Mjolnir.

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The story of Avengers Campus is not canon to the main continuity of the MCU, although it features many of the same actors and heroes. In this instance, it would be difficult to line up the timelines as Thor is still in his pre-Avengers: Endgame attire, but Mackie has taken over as Captain America, which happens post-Avengers: Endgame.

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Hemsworth's appearance as Thor in Avengers: Infinity Defense marks the first time the actor has reprised his MCU role for a theme park attraction, and it solidifies the actor's future as Thor for a long time to come.

Avengers: Infinity Defense is one of two new Marvel-themed rides opening at Avengers Campus in 2028. The second, Stark Flight Lab, also features Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

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Hemsworth has proven himself to be one of the most recurring actors in the MCU, with Thor serving as one of the only remaining original Avengers confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday and likely Avengers: Secret Wars as well. Thor is featured heavily in the marketing for Avengers: Doomsday as his OG MCU hero goes head-to-head with Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and tries to wrangle together the scattered pieces of the Avengers team.

Hemsworth sparked retirement fears last year after posting a video about the Legacy of Thor, in which he commented, "Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life." His language raised fears that the actor might not have much more Thor in him and that Avengers: Secret Wars could be his swan song, as Endgame was for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans (although both are now set to return in Avengers: Doomsday).

While it's unknown what Thor's future looks like after Avengers: Secret Wars (particularly given the concerns he may die in Avengers: Doomsday), his involvement in Avengers: Infinity Defense confirms at least one more new Marvel role for Hemsworth post-2028.

Chris Hemsworth's Post-Avengers: Secret Wars Future As Thor

Marvel Studios

Hemsworth's involvement in a new Avengers theme park attraction is confirmation that 2027 won't be the last time fans see the Norse MCU hero.

Hemsworth is an MCU veteran at this point, and while he is one of the few Avengers to have a film quadrilogy, whether he'll make it to Thor 5 has remained up in the air after Thor: Love and Thunder didn't meet expectations. The door was left open for more stories with Thor after the fourth film saw him adopting a child, suggesting the journey of fatherhood might be next for the Norse God, but Marvel hasn't confirmed a fifth solo film for Hemsworth.

Hemsworth suggested in an interview after Thor: Love and Thunder's release that his next return would likely have to "close the book" on his MCU hero, adding to the fears that Avengers: Secret Wars may be his last. But even if Thor were killed off, Downey Jr. and Evans have proven that death in the MCU doesn't have to be permanent.

The actor has also hinted that he'll be back as Thor "a couple more times" after these upcoming Avengers movies, easing fears that his MCU retirement is imminent. If nothing else, Hemsworth seems willing to continue playing Thor where it makes sense and is exciting for him, which, for now, at least includes Avengers theme park attractions.