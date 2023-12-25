There are several live-action Marvel projects scheduled for release in 2024 and each one will bring with it big-name Marvel characters both new and old.

After a 2023 which some fans may consider to be a miss, Marvel will still move into the new year with gusto. Although, perhaps not as much gusto as in previous trips around the sun. The MCU will release far less content in 2024 than it has been recently.

Also on the map, for better or for worse, is Sony Pictures as it takes more stabs at Spidey spinoffs in the awkwardly-titled Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The studio has three films on the docket for the coming year, including a Venom threequel.

The 16 Major Marvel Characters Appearing in 2024

Here's what to know about the 16 major Marvel characters coming to the big screen in live-action in 2024. This list does not include other huge names like Spider-Man and Storm who will be showing up in animated form next year in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97, respectively.

Kingpin

Marvel Studios

Wilson Fisk, the so-called Kingpin of Crime, will once again be brought to life by the inimitable Vincent D’Onofrio. After his defeat in Hawkeye at the hands of Kate Bishop, Fisk is back to wreak more havoc in Echo, which premieres on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9.

In Echo, the lead character Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) will be forced to contend with Fisk yet again. Their reunion should be especially tense considering the last time they saw each other, Maya shot Fisk in the face. Ouch!

Daredevil

Marvel Studios

The Man Without Fear is back with Charlie Cox reprising his fan-favorite character of Matt Murdock aka, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante Daredevil. He will return to fight the good fight in Echo.

The marketing for the show seems to point to Matt’s role being decidedly minimal. Still, fans can expect him to suit up in his Daredevil suit and bust some heads.

Echo

Marvel Studios

Actress Alaqua Cox returns in her solo series Echo which will drop its entire run of five episodes simultaneously on January 9. The show will see Maya Lopez aka, Echo confront the sins of her past whilst also dealing with her complicated relationship with Wilson Fisk.

Echo is rated TV-MA and early word points to there being plenty of violence, à la the Netflix Marvel series from a few years ago.

Madame Web

Sony

Set for Valentine’s Day 2024, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb in Sony’s Madame Web. The character is a supernatural clairvoyant with the ability to glimpse into the lives and futures of Spider-based superheroes.

In the film, she finds herself offering protection to three of those heroes as they come under attack by an evildoer called Ezekiel Sims. Madame Web is also poised to explore the Multiverse which could potentially cross over into the world of the MCU’s Spider-Man. That plot element remains to be seen though.

Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter AND Mattie Franklin)

Sony

Madame Web will include not one but two Spider-Women. The first, Julia Carpenter will be portrayed by Euhporia’s Sydney Sweeney while Celeste O’Connor will take on the role of Mattie Franklin.

These young actresses are rising stars in Hollywood and, if the characters they are playing connect with viewers, a live-action Spider-Woman could prove to be a valuable asset for Sony.

Deadpool

Marvel

Ryan Reynolds will step into the iconic red-and-black costume and again embody Wade Wilson in the hotly-anticipated Deadpool 3.

This time out, the Merc with a Mouth will be pulled into the world of the MCU, with a likely-reluctant Wolverine along for the ride.

Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Wolverine is the best at what he does and in Deadpool 3, he’ll be doing it wearing a comic-book accurate, yellow suit for the first time in cinematic history. Indeed the legendary Hugh Jackman will return to slice and dice as Logan alongside Reynolds’ Wade Wilson.

Interestingly enough, leaked set photos from the film show two key villains from Fox’s X-Men movies, Sabretooth and Toad. Could this signal even more characters from that era of Marvel moviemaking in Deadpool 3? Fans will find out for sure when the movie hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

Kraven the Hunter

Sony

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to playing comic book characters. He was the lead in 2010’s Kick-Ass, and he acted as Wanda Maximoff’s speedy sibling Pietro in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Now, Taylor-Johnson takes on the role of big hame hunter Sergei Kravinoff aka, Kraven in his self-titled Sony movie Kraven the Hunter. His classic target from the comics, Peter Parker, is not slated to appear in the film, but if it is successful enough, wheels could be set in motion for a stand-off with Spider-Man.

Calypso

Sony/Marvel

Calypso Ezili will be portrayed by West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose in 2024’s Kraven the Hunter. In the comics, Calypso is a voodoo priestess who is sometimes romantically linked with Kraven.

Not a ton is known about the live-action incarnation of this character, but all will be revealed when Kraven arrives in cinemas on August 30, 2024.

Rhino

Marvel

Several years ago, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, audiences were introduced to Aleksei Sytsevich, a gangster who dons a giant mechanical rhino suit to fight the Web-Slinger. In Kraven the Hunter, a different version of the villainous Rhino will be present.

Here, he’ll be played by Alessandro Nivola and instead of wearing a suit, the character will transform into a hulking rhinoceros-like creature.

Chameleon

Marvel

A true master of disguise, Dmitri Smerdyakov, also known as the Chameleon, has been established as Kraven’s half-brother, which would explain his inclusion in 2024’s Kraven the Hunter movie.

Fred Hechinger has been cast as the Chameleon in the film, but this is not the first time that the villain has shown up on the big screen. Numan Acar played the MCU’s take on Smerdyakov in Spider-Man: Far From Home back in 2019.

Elektra

Marvel

One of the Marvel Universe’s most deadly assassins, Elektra Natchios is a sometimes villain/sometimes ally of Daredevil. Jennifer Garner played Elektra in 2003’s Daredevil movie before starring in a solo film for the character two years later.

It has been confirmed that Garner will be reprising the role in Deadpool 3, likely through Multiversal shenanigans. No word on whether she’ll be joined by Ben Affleck’s Daredevil though.

Venom

Sony

Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock will once again bond with the Venom symbiote in what has been described, by Hardy himself, as the anti-hero’s “last dance.”

Does this mean that Venom 3 will be the final outing for this version of the character? Perhaps the movie itself will offer some clues when it releases on November 8, 2024.

Agatha Harkness

Marvel Studios

The breakout hit of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 opener WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness (thanks, in part, to that catchy theme song) will receive her own solo project in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries which will stream on Disney+ in Fall of 2024, possibly timed for Halloween.

Billy Kaplan

Netflix/Marvel

Also introduced in WandaVision was the Scarlet Witch’s young son Billy. Rumor has it that Heartstopper star Joe Locke will be playing an aged-up version of Billy in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The character is significant for being one of Marvel’s most prominent gay Marvel characters as his alter-ego Wiccan.

Jennifer Kale

Marvel

Jennifer Kale is a powerful sorceress who will see her live-action debut in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Not much is known about the character in the MCU but she‘ll be portrayed by former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata.