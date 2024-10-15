Who Is Mariel Molino? 5 Things to Know About NCIS: Origins Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Mariel Molino is one of the stars of the new NCIS prequel, NCIS: Origins.

One of 2024's NCIS spin-offs and the sixth within the franchise, Origins is set in 1991 and follows a young version of Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the early days of his special agent career at the struggling NIS Camp Pendleton.

In the new CBS series, 31-year-old Mariel Molino plays a former Marine, Special Agent Lala Dominguez.

Meet Mariel Molino - Biography Details

Mariel Molino

Mariel Molino's Acting Journey Began in a Wizard of Oz Play

Born in San Diego, California, young Mariel Molino was bitten by the acting bug early in life, telling The Cut her role as a crow in an elementary production of The Wizard of Oz made her realize, "I think I'm made for this:"

"It gave me a profound sense of purpose to feel like people were laughing or enjoying themselves, and I felt like, 'Okay, I think I’m made for this.'"

While Mariel admits the "reasons why I do what I do" are more mature now, that "magic" is still something she's after:

"Now the reasons why I do what I do have changed — I think I look for deeper meaning and intention — but that initial sense of wonder, curiosity, and magic are still there. It’s a feeling that I chase and try to feed as well as I can."

Mariel Previously Starred in Spanish-Speaking Shows

According to The Harvard Crimson, Mariel launched her career in Mexico in Spanish-speaking roles and working with "other fellow Mexican actors:"

"I really love getting to work in Mexico because I love speaking in Spanish and working with other fellow Mexican actors and getting to spend time with my family."

While her recent credits include NCIS: Origins and Promised Land, her earlier roles include El Candidato, Luis Miguel: The Series, and La Negociadora.

She also credits her time in Mexico for giving her "a lot of opportunities" and getting to learn "lessons:"

"And I think that Mexico really gave me a lot of opportunities and it's where I was able to really get started in the industry and where I learned a lot of lessons."

Mariel Loves Horseback Riding

Apart from acting, Mariel's other passions include horseback riding as well as cooking.

In talking with The Bare, the actress explained how the connection between horse and rider is "something deeply fulfilling" for her and "connects me to nature:"

"Horseback riding has always been a passion of mine. There's something deeply fulfilling about the connection with the horse and the freedom it brings, the way it connects me to nature. It’s an experience that grounds me and challenges me."

As for her love of cooking, Mariel admits, "It calms me:"

"I also love to cook - it calms me so much. There’s something special about making a meal for someone."

Mariel Wants To Go Back to Theater

Something Mariel would like to do in the future (via Cosmopolitan) is "go back to theater:"

"I would love to go back to theater. It’s what scares me the most to go and do, and I think that whatever scares you is something that you should probably think about doing. I think it will challenge me as an actor and as a performer."

The NCIS: Origins star is also interested in being "a support system" or a "mentor:"

"I also really want to try and find different avenues for creativity, whether that’s in the sphere of acting or producing or helping someone else. I would love to explore a way in which I can be a support system for someone who’s trying to come into this industry, like a mentor. I know that I couldn’t have gotten here without the support from other people."

Mariel also relayed her desire to want young women to know "it's possible:"

"One of the things that I look back on that really stifled my growth was not knowing how to start or who to ask for help. I really want to help young women, especially in our community, because they think that it’s not possible. One of the best compliments I ever received was when I did a Teen Vogue event and I was on a panel about representation. There were two young women from my high school in San Diego who came up and were like, 'We just were shocked that you’re here. That means it’s possible.' And that’s incredible to see."

Finally, in terms of her professional dreams and ambitions, she admitted (via The Bare) that she would love a role like Emma Stone's in Poor Things, as well as "more comedy and horror:"

"I’m a big fan of Emma Stone - I was so inspired by her role in ‘Poor Things’. I would love to get the chance to play a role like that. To me it was a complete exploration of the female experience and funny. I want to do more comedy and horror. Big fan of extremes as you can tell."

Mariel Will Next Star in Max's VGLY Season 2

In addition to NCIS: Origins, Mariel Molino shared with The Bare she has other roles already lined up, including Season 2 of VGLY on Max (formerly known as HBO Max):

"Next year, I will be on HBO Max’s season 2 of 'VGLY' which I cannot wait for people to see."

First premiered in 2023, VGLY follows an aspiring music artist and his crew as they struggle to make it in the music business.

The series was greenlit for a second season in July of 2023.

How To Follow Mariel Molino Online

Fans can follow Mariel Molino on Instagram @marielmolino and X (formerly Twitter) @MarielMolino.

NCIS: Origins debuted on CBS and Paramount+ on Monday, October 14. New episodes will drop on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.