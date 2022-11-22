Star Wars Reveals When New Mandalorian Season 3 Announcements Are Coming

Lucasfilm is confirmed to appear at an upcoming Comic-Con event and will bring new announcements from The Mandalorian Season 3 and Indiana Jones 5.

The Star Wars studio has plenty of upcoming projects in the pipeline right now, with The Mandalorian Season 3 being next up on the live-action agenda after Andor concludes its Disney+ run this week. And with the release not too far away - based on the last reported premiere date - news is starting to heat up.

Following the release of the first trailer at Disney's D23 Expo, recent reports have begun pointing to when the next look will surface, and it's not too far away. But that wasn't the only Lucasfilm featured at the convention as it also delivered the long-awaited first look at Indiana Jones 5 and privately showcased the debut trailer.

As the wait continues for these exciting follow-up projects to arrive in 2023, fans have now discovered when they can expect more news and announcements.

The Direct

CCXP officially confirmed Lucasfilm will hold a panel at the Brazilian Comic-Con event on Thursday, December 1, which will include news from The Mandalorian Season 3 and Indiana Jones 5.

The post indicates that The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will also be in attendance.

The full announcement post - roughly translated into English - can be seen below:

"The #DisneyNaCCXP is coming with everything to #CCXP22 ! The panels will take place on Thursday, 12/1. Lucasfilm will bring news about the third season of “The Mandalorian” and the fifth film of “Indiana Jones”.

What Will Star Wars Reveal at CCXP?

Firstly, fans should be aware that CCXP does not match the scale of Comic-Con or D23, so expecting reveals on that scale would be unwise. Especially since the latest reports indicated that, unless things change, The Mandalorian Season 3 will reveal a poster on December 14 and drop its second trailer on December 25.

Nonetheless, attendees may well be treated to some new sneak peeks, which could include an early look at the trailer that will be released later in the month. With Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni expected to be in attendance, there also ought to be plenty of teases for both The Mandalorian and other MandoVerse series.

Disney has recently begun heating up its marketing for Indiana Jones 5 after Harrison Ford's explorer was featured on the cover for Empire Magazine's November issue. This came accompanied by the first stills from the movie along with new plot details from the cast and crew.

With the studio opting to begin this promotional push just weeks before featuring the fifth Indy installment at one of the biggest conventions of the year, one can only wonder what CCXP could bring. The D23 trailer will likely be replayed for attendees and there's every chance of a public release.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in February 2023; Indiana Jones 5 will hit theatres on June 30, 2023.