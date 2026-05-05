Latest Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer Really Wants Us To Think Mando Is Going To Die

Star Wars just released a brand new spot for The Mandalorian & Grogu, and it solely focuses on the fact that Din Djarin could perish in the upcoming movie, almost as if Disney and Lucasfilm want fans to be convinced that the titular character won't make it. Din Djarin and Grogu have had their fair share of close calls in the Star Wars universe, but the stakes could be raised in the upcoming feature film, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Mandalorian & Grogu's May 22 release date is getting closer and closer, so Disney and Lucasfilm have ramped up the marketing campaign for the upcoming title, which will be the first Star Wars movie to be made in seven years. The latest promotional material in that campaign is a 34-second spot that was released online. There is no groundbreaking footage in the spot, but one constant throughout is dialogue saying that Din Djarin will most likely be killed on this mission.

Lucasfilm

For example, as soon as the trailer starts, Din Djarin asks Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward what his mission is, and she responds with, "Something you might not come back from."

Right after that, another character says, "I've collected the most deadly creatures from across the galaxy. The Mandalorian will die."

Lucasfilm

As soon as that line ends, Din Djarin tells Grogu, "I won't always be around to protect you."

To continue this theme, another line of dialogue is included, which says, "There comes a time where we all have to say goodbye."

Lucasfilm

As if all of that dialogue throughout a 34-second spot wasn't enough to raise the stakes and convince viewers that Din Djarin may die, the tagline of this specific spot reads, "His greatest mission could be his last." On top of that, the official title for this spot is "Sacrifice," which is yet another element of the marketing campaign that signals Din Djarin could meet his end in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

As mentioned, Lucasfilm and Disney have really put a lot of focus into the marketing for the record-breaking Mandalorian & Grogu flick, and they are trying extremely hard with this spot to make it feel as though the movie has real stakes and that Grogu could be left without a protector.

The full "Sacrifice" spot can be seen below:

Will Din Djarin Die in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Lucasfilm

After seeing the new spot for The Mandalorian & Grogu, the only question many fans have now is if Star Wars has the guts to pull the trigger and kill off the Mandalorian, or if all of this is just a marketing ploy.

It would be great if The Mandalorian & Grogu felt like it had bigger stakes than it does, but there is genuinely no chance that Din Djarin is going to die in the upcoming movie. Star Wars doesn't necessarily have a great track record when it comes to killing off major characters for good (just look at Palpatine, Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more), so right out of the gate, it seems unlikely that such a popular character like Din Djarin would be killed in his own movie.

Even if Star Wars was more like Game of Thrones when it comes to predictability and stakes, reports have already surfaced that Disney and Lucasfilm are looking to make a trilogy of Mandalorian & Grogu films if this one performs well at the box office.

Even if it isn't a box office success, Din Djarin is at the center of the MandoVerse, and Dave Filoni still has to make his Heir to the Empire-like crossover project, either as a movie or as a Disney+ show. Din Djarin will undoubtedly be one of the main characters in that title, so there is absolutely no way he will be killed in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Disney and Lucasfilm likely believe that it will make the movie more interesting if viewers believe that the main character could die. If that is their thought process, it is absolutely correct, but the problem is that no one is actually convinced that it could happen.