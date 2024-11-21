Maine Cabin Masters: What Happened to Lance

Lance Gatcomb's exit in Maine Cabin Masters has been shrouded in mystery.

Maine Cabin Masters is a reality TV series from the Magnolia Network that follows a team of Maine-based homebuilders as they transform desolate cabins into modern, much-improved versions.

One of the mainstay homebuilders in the first two seasons is Lance Gatcomb. Aside from his expert knowledge in the world of construction, Lance became a fan-favorite due to his comedic chops and charismatic personality.

Lance's Exit in Maine Cabin Masters Explained

Lance Gatcomb

Lance Gatcomb left Maine Cabin Masters after Season 3, but his exit was not thoroughly explained.

The fact that Lance also does not have social media made it difficult to get any official statement from him.

Despite that, there was a hint as to why Lance had to exit the show in Season 2.

In Maine Cabin Masters Season 2, Episode 16, Lance mentioned that he was leaving the series due to the birth of his "little boy" while he also admitted that it was a bittersweet moment for him:

"I got a couple of surprises for you guys. One’s bittersweet. I think it’s gonna be my last year. We’re having a little boy... So, I’m gonna be raising a little boy next summer."

Lance continued by saying that raising a family was his utmost priority, noting that he would be busy raising his son while also juggling responsibilities with his farm:

"You know, it’s been a great couple years. We’ve done a lot of stuff. Put 27 cabins back together. Love working with the guys, love doing all this stuff. I’m at a point right now in my life where I’m gonna raise a family. And between child-rearing and farming, I’m not gonna have time to do this anymore."

Still, the Maine Cabin Masters mainstay was hopeful then that he would be given a chance to come back:

"So, hopefully, I’ll get some time to come back, but as it stands, I’m gonna start raising a family."

Lance eventually made a brief guest appearance in Maine Cabin Masters Season 3, Episode 2, "Paws, Present, and Future," in December 2018.

During the episode, he helped the crew build some cat pens for their current project. Lance's appearance proved that he could still be a reliable recruit even though he left the show.

For fans wanting to learn more about Lance after his exit from Maine Cabin Masters, the cabin builder still posts new videos on his YouTube channel (Lance Gatcomb).

Some of his videos include the demolition of his old farmhouse and repairing issues at his house.

Maine Cabin Masters is available to stream on Discovery+ and Max.