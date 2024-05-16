Lupin Season 4: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Netflix's third season of Lupin was released at the end of 2023 and fans are clamoring to learn anything they can about Lupin season 4, including when it will be released and where the Lupin story is going in its fourth season.

The hit French language crime thriller is loosely centered on Maurice Leblanc's Arsène Lupin, a fictitious French criminal and conman who appeared in several short stories in the early 1900s.

Netflix's Lupin sees Omar Sy as a Parisian named Assane Diop who takes inspiration from the master thief to take up a life of high-stakes crime.

When Will Lupin Season 4 Be Released?

As of writing, Lupin Season 4 has not been officially greenlit at Netflix. However, given the show's generally positive reviews and Season 3's shocking cliffhanger ending, it would not be all that surprising if a fourth season were to be announced.

Speaking at the time of Season 3's release, Lupin showrunner George Kay remarked they have thought about a fourth season, pointing to the "scale" of the story going forward (via Variety):

"Obviously, we’ve work super hard on these seasons and then we got to see how the world reacts. So I would say, not to answer for Damien, but he’s got to factor that in. But when you create the dynamics amongst the characters, you set these shows up so that they can have a long life so that you’re not cornered or you don’t have a problem continuing them, because it’s harder to generate length out of a show that’s not designed to run and run. So we had very ambitious foundations for it. So it’s definitely got the scale, if it’s required."

As for when Season 4 could come, it is honestly surprising fans do not have more information on that front.

Season 3 hit Netflix in October 2023 and was announced in May 2021, mere weeks before Season 2 came to an end.

Seeing as Season 3 was a major success, hitting the top of the Netflix streaming charts in its first week on the service (per Yahoo), Netflix may be waiting to officially announce a Season 4 until it has all its ducks in a row.

If an announcement comes in the next couple of months, then the series could likely get back in front of cameras before the end of the year. Shooting on Season 3 started filming in November 2021 before finishing in early 2022.

The series would then take roughly 18 months before coming to the service in October 2023; however, some believe this extended post-production time could have had something to do with Netflix lining up its content slate during the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

That likely means Season 4 will have a faster turnaround from the end of filming to its streaming debut. If the series should start production again before the end of the year, there is a real possibility Lupin Season 4 will come to Netflix sometime in late 2025.

Who Is Cast in Lupin Season 4?

If and when Lupin Season 4 does eventually release, fans can expect much of the series' central cast to return.

Leading this ensemble will likely be Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a gentleman thief who takes inspiration from the beloved literary conman from which the series takes its name. Sy starred as Assane in all three previous seasons.

Joining Sy will likely be Assane's estranged wife Claire Laurent (Ludivine Sagnier), Assane's best friend Benjamin Férel (Antoine Gouy), and the enterprising newly-promoted police captain Sofia Belkacem (Shirine Boutella) among others.

The full list of expected returning actors for Lupin Season 4 can be seen below:

Omar Sy - Assane Diop

Mamadou Haidara - Young Assane Diop

Ludivine Sagnier - Claire Laurent

Ludmilla Makowski - Young Claire Laurent

Antoine Gouy - Benjamin Férel

Adrian Valli de Villebonne - Young Benjamin Férel

Soufiane Guerrab - Youssef Guédira

Shirine Boutella - Sofia Belkacem

Etan Simon - Raoul Diop

What Will Happen in Lupin Season 4?

As teased by Lupin creator George Kay, the creative team behind the series has some major plans for the show going forward.

Kay teased the "scale" of what will happen next, hinting that Season 4's story will be bigger than anything to have come before.

Given Season 3 ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, it would make sense the team behind the streaming thriller would have gargantuan plans to follow it up.

Season 3 came to a crashing close with Assane finally turning himself over to the authorities to keep both his closest friend and family out of harm's way.

With Assane behind bars, the season came to a close with the dastardly Hubert Pellegrini reemerging from the shadows.

Heading into Season 4, one can expect the return of Pellegrini to be a major piece of this mind-bending puzzle.

This will likely play out with Assane finding out his greatest foe is back, and knowing he has to one, escape from prison, and two, stop the man who once framed his father.

Lupin Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.

