Luke Cage Director Confirms What We All Suspected About Cancelled Spin-off Plan

One specific Luke Cage episode was intended to set up a new Marvel spin-off series, according to director Marc Jobst.

Luke Cage, along with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist, were part of Marvel's short-lived television universe on Netflix during the late 2010s. The rights to the characters have since reverted back to Disney, which led to the cancellation of all of Netflix's Marvel series and saw their movement over to Disney+ in 2022.

The partnership between Marvel TV and Netflix resulted in six different series that made up The Defenders Saga, totaling over 10 seasons of television. But it appears the plan once was to have many more.

Luke Cage Director Confirms Plans For Marvel Spin-Off Series

Director Marc Jobst, who has been a director on Marvel's Daredevil, The Punisher and Luke Cage, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his episode of Luke Cage was designed to act as a backdoor pilot for the Daughters of the Dragon.

Image: Marvel Television

Season 2, Episode 3 of Luke Cage saw particular focus put on Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Misty Knight (Simone Missick), which Jobst confirmed was "absolutely" designed to build the relationship between them for a spin-off:

"Yes, absolutely. There was some relationship building in the episode, starting with the boxing ring training. That culminated in Colleen deliberately leading Misty into a fight to get over her self-pity, knowing that Misty would rise to it, which she did."

Marvel Television

Jobst added that the tease of the duo at the end of the episode was "a nod to the potential Daughters of the Dragon:"

"The two of them going off into the smoke and bokeh as a definite twosome was a nod to the potential of Daughters of the Dragon."

Marvel Television

Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick spoke about the potential Daughters of the Dragon spin-off to Comic Book Movie in 2020, saying there had been "very light discussions" about the team-up happening:

"There had been very light discussions about 'Daughters of the Dragon' happening which I would have loved because working opposite Simone [Missick] was such a dream, and I think she’s so talented and perfect for the role. I do remember some very vague discussions, but you keep your fingers crossed and never know what’s going to happen in this industry."

The Dream of Daughters of the Dragon

In Marvel comics, Misty and Colleen use their combined skills to form a detective agency and often assist the Heroes for Hire, of which Luke Cage and Iron Fist are members. They were given the moniker "Daughters of the Dragon" by a foe called the Steel Serpent in Marvel Team-Up #64.

Marvel Comics

During its heyday, the Marvel-Netflix universe was a launching pad for its share of successful spin-offs, including a series for Jon Bernthal's The Punisher and a crossover series for The Defenders.

The Daughters of the Dragon could've been another viable option for the Netflix-Marvel universe, considering the duo have a history in the comics and had already been established in their own Netflix series.

However, the return of the Defenders characters to Disney put an end to any more series in the Netflix universe, so any hope for a Daughters of the Dragon project will now have to fit in with the plans of the larger MCU.

Luke Cage is now streaming on Disney+.