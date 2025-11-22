Lucasfilm Faces Plagiarism Accusations Over New Star Wars Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm received concerning plagiarism accusations over the studio's new Star Wars Disney+ series. Star Wars: Visions Season 3 made waves when it premiered on Disney+, showcasing non-canon stories created by different animation studios from across the world to develop standout narratives set within the confines of the galaxy far, far away. The latest season even included three new sequels to episodes from previous seasons, while also adding more original stories to expand the Star Wars library.

The non-canon stories of Visions allowed creators to have more freedom when playing with concepts already established within Star Wars lore, but they still remained anchored to the franchise's core pillars, most notably using the Force and weapons like lightsabers. However, a recent accusation has dampened the momentum of Visions due to a claim that could impact the series as a whole.

Dune stunt double and filmmaker Lorenz Hideyoshi claimed on Instagram that Star Wars: Visions Season 2, Episode 7, "The Bandits of Golak," ripped off fight choreography and camera angles from his fan film, Dark Jedi: A Star Wars Story, from 2019.

Hideyoshi posted a comparison video on his social media, pointing out that the Visions episode he's referring to "managed to brute force [push his] choreography" and they didn't even change the camera angles:

"Above is from my Star Wars fan film ‘Dark Jedi’ (2019). Below is from ‘Star Wars Visions’ - S2, EP7 (2023). I mean, they already had a different weapons setup , but still managed to brute force (push) my choreo onto that action [and] didn’t even change the camera angles. "

Hideyoshi also called out Disney by telling the studio to "either pay your animators more or hire an action designer:"

"Why Disney? Is it because we made a non-profit tribute fan film of one of your IPs and now you feel justified in stealing from this pool of creative output? Maybe either pay your animators more or hire an action designer."

Star Wars Visions Season 2, Episode 7, "The Bandits of Golak," was made by Indian animation studio 88 Pictures and directed by Ishan Shukla. The episode revolves around the story of a young boy and his Force-sensitive younger sister as they are pursued by ruthless Imperial forces.

While Hideyoshi's work is a non-profit passion project, the blatant similarity between the choreography of his fan film and the Visions Season 2 episode is hard to not notice. What's sad about it is the fact that fans are only learning about this plagiarism accusation now instead of two years ago, considering that the episode was released on May 4, 2023.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 premiered on Disney+ on October 28, 2025. The series has a star-studded cast, which includes Shogun star Anna Sawai, Wednesday's Emma Myers and Steve Buscemi, Simu Liu, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

This Latest Accusation Places Star Wars: Visions in Danger

This latest accusation placed Lucasfilm and Disney in troubling territory, but it's worth noting that the Visions episode was created by a different creative team (Studio 88). It's possible that Disney and Lucasfilm will take action by creating an official statement regarding the matter and hold the ones accused accountable.

This accusation essentially placed Star Wars: Visions in danger because some fans would think twice when they see a memorable sequence in one of the episodes, with them possibly wondering it those were taken from a different project.

Meanwhile, Lorenz Hideyoshi's strong sentiments about the matter should serve as a beacon or a sense of warning for future creative teams wanting to explore the animated landscape with Visions. If anything, this public callout should serve as a reminder that plagiarism is not a matter that should be taken lightly.

It is unknown how Disney and Lucasfilm will address this matter, but many would argue that giving compensation to Hideyoshi is not enough. While Visions is meant to be a celebration of diverse forces by bringing in more creative teams, blatantly copying a passion project from a diehard fan should not be part of that aspect.