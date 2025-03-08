In Love Is Blind Season 8, Episode 13, Joey Leveille mentions his late sister Chasea, who is very important to him.

During the episode, Leveille's family attends the alter ceremony, and though Leveille does not end up getting married to Monica, Chasea is given much love.

First, Leveille's mother cries after learning Leveille put out an unoccupied wheelchair "For Chasea," and he later gives a speech talking about her. But, later in the episode, after Leveille makes his decision, there is another special tribute to her.

What Did Joey Share About His Sister In Love Is Blind?

At his alter ceremony, though he did not end up getting married, Love Is Blind Season 8's Joey Leveille gave an emotional speech about his late sister Chasea.

He addresses the crowd in attendance, sharing that his sister "always taught [him] ... to cherish every moment and every little good thing."

He uses this when reflecting on how "there's still a ton of good" present, despite the "ultimate decision" to not get married at the ceremony:

"One thing my sister, Chasea, had always taught me was to cherish every moment and every little good thing. Although we came here and this was our ultimate decision, I think there's still a ton of good. And just like my sister would do, if she was here, [she'd] find that and cherish that, and I'm sure Monica feels the same. So, thank you."

What Happened to Joey's Sister? Love Is Blind Star Honors Chasea

Joey Leveille's sister Chasea passed away in 2006, at the age of 18. Though there is not much clear on exactly what they were, Chasea had health difficulties throughout her life.

Pictures — and the Love Is Blind mention — show that she used a wheelchair. Her obituary explains that there was more than one "illness she overcame," and she lived at home "in a hospital care setting."

Over the years, Leveille has posted about his sister many times, often on the anniversary of her passing (Jan. 16).

In 2014, he posted about how he "would never be who [he is] today" if it had not been for Chasea, and that "the virtues [she has] taught will continue to live on in all the hearts [she] touched:"

"Thanks for everything sis! Without you by my side I would never be who I am today! You have taught me so many life lessons and had expected nothing in return and for that I will be forever thankful! The virtues you have taught will continue to live on in all the hearts you touched! Words can not describe my thanks and I hope some day my actions will! Love you forever"

In 2018, Leveille called Chasea, "the biggest influence in [his] life:"

"The biggest influence in my life taught me more than I could have ever imagined without saying a single word to me. I have been more than blessed to have you in my life! Remembering you on this day sis. You will forever shine in us!"

In 2020, he posted for Chasea's birthday, sharing a similar message about "joy" and "happiness" to the one in Love Is Blind:

"Watching my sister live a life many would never dream nor want to dream of living showed me so much about happiness. I always witnessed her joy come from the simple love from each and every moment with her friends and family members. I have always found happiness in simple moments with those I cherish most. I have my sister to thank for showing me what that true happiness looks like. Although some days can be difficult, I am so thankful to have learned what I have from her and to cherish those moments I was able to have and experience. So to that I say happy birthday to you sis and thank you so much for sharing something with me that I would have never imagined to be so deeply a part of who I am as I grow older!"

In 2021, he wrote that he "[tries] to share her story through [his] own life," something that he most certainly did in his tribute to her on Love Is Blind.