Loki: New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson Released

Fans are close to experiencing their third Marvel Disney+ outing. After the wildly successful launch of both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it's the God of Mischief's turn. It looks like he's set to challenge WandaVision when it comes to the craziest Marvel production yet.

In fact, it seems that Loki will be having his own multiverse experience—if that's the same as visiting various timelines, of course, which is a question that is set to hopefully be answered. At the very least, various time periods and worlds will be subject to Loki's antics, and it's going to be a fun time.

While fans wait for the show to hit Disney+ next week, a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette will likely help pass the time until June 9.

BEHIND THE CURTAINS OF LOKI

A new behind-the-scenes feature for Loki has been released, which brand-new glimpses behind the curtain can be seen.

New photos from the special can be seen below:

Marvel.

Loki rocks his snazzy button-up in the clip—the very same outfit he can be seen in while doing his now-famous duo dagger flips. This might also be the same area the Roxxon marketplace can be seen in previous trailers.

Marvel.

Tom Hiddleston addresses the camera as he discusses the show, while in the same area and outfit as the above photo.

Marvel.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are joking around on set for Loki, putting their new friendship on display.

Marvel.

Fans also see a look at the two filming a scene for the show, where Loki is entering what is likely an important building based on the designs of it.

Marvel.

One of the monitors on set is seen, showing off Tom Hiddleston being his usual badass self.

Marvel.

The video shows a behind-the-scenes look at how the team filmed Loki falling into a room after having gotten his TVA makeover.

The full behind-the-scenes video from E! Online can be watched below:

LOKI IS ALMOST HERE

It's always fun to get a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's projects. This is something that is becoming more prevalent for Marvel thanks to the launch of Assembled on Disney+, a show which dives into how their projects were made. Loki is due to receive one once the show ends its run, much like the previous two Disney+ shows.

Loki can't get here soon enough. It's set to be a big project for the MCU, tying into what's to come in a big way.

The probable introduction of Kang the Conqueror is likely a big part of that. It's hard to have time travel shenanigans without Kang being involved—someone that will likely also reference all of the tomfoolery that happened in Avengers: Endgame.

With only one week to go, excitement is high. What makes it all even better, is that once Loki airs, Marvel fans will likely have something MCU-related every single week for the rest of the year. It's crazy to think about. The MCU has come a long way, and its momentum has only just begun.