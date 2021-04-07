Tom Hiddleston’s Loki: Marvel Launches MCU Website For Marketing of Disney+ Show

After Avengers: Infinity War, the future for Tom Hiddleston's Loki didn't look so bright. Having your neck snapped doesn't exactly lead to a happy future. Marvel had other plans though, as not too long after, the studio officially announced a solo Loki-centric adventure for Disney+.

Jump forward, and fans are only months away from seeing the crazy time-traveling, multiverse hopping journey that Loki seems to be promising.

After breaking from his original timeline in Avengers: Endgame, Loki must now fix the time stream(s) that he broke. While not the same Loki fans have known for nearly a decade now, this new Loki seems like he will go down an entirely different path.

Fans have already been given a good amount of teases for what Loki might bring to the MCU, most namely setting up Kang the Conqueror.

Now, a new website might provide a big hint of another Marvel Comics mainstay having a larger role than expected.

ROXXON...SHOPPING?

An official website for the fictional Roxxcart company from the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, which can be seen in the most recent trailer, went live in December 2020.

Recent small updates to the website, such as a removal of the "2021" from the bottom of the homepage, indicate that the website will soon be expanded to feature clever promotion in the form of in-universe nods.

Marvel Studios

The existence of this marketing website in the name of Roxxcart likely means that the company could have a decent role throughout Loki.

For now, the site only displays the logo, as seen below. That is bound to change as the launch of Marvel's third Disney+ outing gets closer.

Roxxcart.com

IS ROXXON THE NEW HYDRA?

Even though it may seem odd for Roxxon to play a part in a story like Loki, it isn't all too surprising.

In a recent comic storyline from Jason Aaron, Jane Foster's God of Thunder goes toe-to-toe with Roxxon's evil corporation in a space-faring tale that involves the oil company working alongside Malekith.

Could Roxxon be set to take over the hole left by HYDRA? It's a hole that hasn't been filled for a long while. One would have thought AIM would be somewhere, but Iron Man 3 didn't quite go the comic-accurate route with them.

With how crazy the MCU has gotten, anything is fair game now.

The Tom Hiddleston-led Loki will premiere on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.