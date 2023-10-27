Loki Season 2 Celebrates National Pumpkin Day With Miss Minutes Carving

To celebrate a national holiday and help promote new episodes of Loki, Marvel Studios released a video of a Miss Minutes pumpkin carving.

Miss Minutes, voiced by Tara Strong, quickly became a fan favorite during 2021's Loki Season 1 on Disney+ as the digital leader and history-teller of the TVA.

Despite her adorable outward appearance, there's more than initially meets the eye with Miss Minutes as it relates to Loki, He Who Remains, and the entire Multiverse Saga.

Prior to her expanded lore and role in Season 2, Miss Minutes has continually been a featured part of Loki promotion as the digital character's merchandise is a fan-favorite.

Miss Minutes Jack-O'-Lantern Displayed

Loki's official X (formerly Twitter) account celebrated National Pumpkin Day by posting a video of Miss Minutes being carved into the winter squash.

In a unique effort to promote the launch of Loki Season 2 Episode 4, the 30-second time-lapse video begins with a pencil-drawn outline of Miss Minutes on the pumpkin.

Marvel

Quickly, the artist begins carving, displaying a great focus on detail in order to show shading using the pumpkin's orange skin and yellow flesh.

Marvel

In its final form, this jack-o'-lantern lights up, showing off a full look at Tara Strong's Miss Minutes with her full clock head, arms, and legs.

Marvel

Here's a look at the full video, posted by the Loki account featuring composer Natalie Holt's iconic series music:

Marvel Studios Next Great Villain

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 4.

Miss Minutes never has shown her true colors more than in the latest Loki episode titled "Heart of the TVA."

While General Dox and her Minutemen are slowed and crushed to death, an eager smile is shown across Miss Minutes' face. It is a truly evil moment.

In addition, her allegiance to He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors' Kang) is revealed in more detail, showing audiences how the man at the End of Time mind-wiped all of the TVA agents.

This included Revonna Renslayer, who prior to her memory being lost was working hand in hand with He Who Remains to end the Multiversal War and protect the Sacred Timeline.

It's ironic looking back how this National Pumpkin Day video was posted featuring Miss Minutes hours before her true malicious ways were on full display.

The final two episodes of Loki Season 2 will be released on Thursday, November 2 and Thursday, November 9 at 9 p.m. ET.