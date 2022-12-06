Loki Season 2 Actor Reveals ‘Exciting’ Improvements for New Episodes

In a new interview, Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki's Ravonna Renslayer) revealed that the show's second season will see some "exciting" new developments.

Loki's second season is set to premiere in Summer 2023, continuing right where the first season left off. Next year, fans will see the effects of the Multiverse being officially opened up, with Loki having been sent to a new timeline in which Kang controls the Time Variance Authority.

Renslayer is another character introduced in the first season of Loki, with fans meeting the character as a judge in the TVA. By the end of the season, Renslayer had begun her own journey of self-discovery across the timeline, with more to come in Season 2.

Season 2 of Loki Will See 'Exciting' Improvements

Marvel

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Loki actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer) spoke about "exciting" things coming in the second season of Loki, teasing "bigger" and "bolder" places than were seen in the first season.

"It’s been amazing to shoot the second season of Loki ... [Fans] are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting."

Mbatha-Raw then discussed her "powerful" character's ending, implying it's where Renslayer's story will pick up in Season 2.

"In Loki, Ravonna is a powerful presence. Selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I’m really excited about."

She compared her experiences playing Renslayer in Loki to that of playing Sophie in her recent show, Surface, noting that she is playing "such different characters in such different worlds:"

"They’re such different characters in such different worlds ... The thing that I found with Loki’s second season is everyone on the crew knows your character and I’ve never had that before, stepping onto a set where people already know your character. That’s kind of a cool feeling. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to that for Surface."

How Will Loki Season 2 Differ from Season 1?

The first season of Loki brought viewers to a wide array of locations, from the Time Variance Authority itself to Pompeii right before it exploded, and ultimately to the Citadel at the End of Time.

As the MCU develops its cosmic world with characters like Hercules, Adam Warlock, and even The Watcher, more cosmic locations may follow suit. With Loki having the capacity to tell stories across space and time, it has the ability to travel across the galaxy for new cosmic stories.

Perhaps, though, Mbatha-Raw meant places in a metaphorical sense, which could open up even more possibilities. Loki's story thus far has forced the titular character and the agents of the TVA to reckon with the concepts of chaos and identity, just to name a couple.

As Renslayer goes out on her quest to find her own identity, one separate from the TVA, fans might be able to watch her grapple with these concepts even further.

Until the second season drops in Summer 2023, fans can watch the first season of Loki on Disney+, streaming now.