Loki's long-awaited second season is coming to an end, and after an exciting fifth episode, MCU fans may be wondering how many episodes are left in this batch of stories.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki is back on fans' screens in the first MCU series to get more than one season — a big change to the normal Marvel television formula.

Episode 5 of Season 2 raised the stakes of the show immensely, with the episode's plot potentially impacting the entire MCU Multiverse. And, on a smaller scale, fans finally got glimpses into Mobius' life on the sacred timeline (along with an explanation for his love of jet skis).

How Many More Episodes Are Left in Loki Season 2?

Marvel Studios

Following Loki Season 2, Episode 5 there is just one episode remaining in this season.

Episode 6, the final one of Season 2, will hit Disney+ next Thursday evening, November 9, at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PT.

Like in the show's first season, the story of Season 2 is being told over the course of six episodes — one releasing each week throughout the last month, give or take.

What Might Be Next for Loki?

One major theme for Loki in Season 2, Episode 5 is stories and the power Loki has over his own.

This comes directly from Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' 2011 take on Loki from Marvel Comics, wherein he becomes a God of Stories.

He himself is a story, both to readers and viewers, and in-universe, as a myth come to life. His role as the protector of stories is incredibly meaningful to anyone who feels their life is slipping away.

As Loki learns to master his own life literally timeslipping away from him, it is seeming more and more likely that he will take on some kind of protector of stories role by the end of Season 2.

Loki's Season 2, Episode 6 hits Disney+ on Thursday, November 9, with the rest of the series available to stream now on Disney+.