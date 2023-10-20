Loki: Ke Huy Quan's Secret Villain Role Explained by New Season 2 Theory

A new theory explored the possibility that Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros (OB) in Loki Season 2 is secretly a villain.

The new addition to Tom Hiddleston's show quickly became a fan-favorite following his introduction in Season 2's premiere. Quan's OB is a quirky personality who worked in a previously unknown department in the TVA.

Mobius brings Loki to OB in hopes of fixing the God of Mischief's time-slipping problems.

Loki producer Kevin Wright previously stated that OB is a "guy who's been locked in a basement for 400 years just working away." But might there be far more to his story?

A Fun Theory About Ouroboros' Secret Villain Plot

Marvel

A new theory from Heavy Spoilers just posed the possibility that Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros has some undiscovered secret sinister intentions.

A majority of the theory is rooted in the idea that OB is the only employee in the TVA's Research & Advancement Department. This means he's spent lifetimes doing nothing but fixing things that everyone else above him has broken.

Because of that, he might want to get back at the TVA, especially since he's now been given the chance by the Temporal Loom's current crisis. Perhaps OB even purposefully put Mobius' life in danger in the premiere episode.

Heavy Spoilers even noted that most of the characters in the show don't talk to OB unless they actively need something from him.

Marvel

Another point to support his potential turn is that this could be yet another exploration of what isolation and loneliness can do to someone, which was previously seen with Loki, Sylvie, and He Who Remains' storylines in Season 1.

Heavy Spoilers even points out how close the term Ouroboros is, both thematically and visually, to the Sacred Timeline and the Time Loom, which might help support OB's increased importance to the plot.

Furthermore, Heavy Spoilers mentions that OB could be another Kang Variant hidden in plain view: Mr. Gryphon. This Variant of Kang is someone who became trapped in the 21st century, two thousand years before his time (time traveling works differently in the comics).

The YouTuber points out that the same Variant had a quick Easter egg in Loki Season 1 Episode 5 when Qeng Enterprises made a brief appearance.

Is OB A Secret Big Bad?

So, what are the odds that OB isn't as friendly as everyone thinks, and is a villain in disguise?

Well, those sinister motives don't line up with the character seen on screen so far. That, and some of the moments specifically pointed out by Heavy Spoilers seems to be a bit of a stretch.

However, what if Ke Huy Quan's character was working very closely with Kang but either knowingly or unknowingly got his mind wiped, just like everyone at the TVA?

This could explain his current, more jolly personality around everyone while allowing for some further twists to be revealed about his character.

Suppose Marvel Studios does end up making OB the Kang Variant Mr. Gryphon, as the theory poses. In that case, the company has perfectly set itself up to replace Jonathan Majors with a different actor if the need arises in the future.

One big flaw with the idea of OB being another Kang is that the TVA team still needs He Who Remains' temporal aura, which, in theory, would immediately have worked with OB in the room if he was truly another Variant of Kang.

Loki is now streaming on Disney+.