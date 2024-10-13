Meet Lisa Raye's Daughter, Kai Morae - 4 Things to Know About Her Following Queens Court Reference

Season 2 of Queens Court brings with it some extra drama, as contestant Norman used to date the daughter of LisaRaye McCoy, one of the celebrities looking for love on the show.

Born in Chicago, McCoy's daughter Kai Morae is in her mid-30s — far closer in age to the 38-year-old Norman than her mother is at 58.

4 Fun Facts About Kai Morae

Kai Morae Studied at Santa Monica College

As discussed in a Gloss Magazine Online interview from when Kai Morae was only 20 years old, Morae went to Santa Monica College to study computer science.

During her time in school, the interview explains, Morae lived in Los Angeles, working as a model. She also ran seminars as part of her advocacy efforts, working to help young women improve their view of themselves and gain confidence, despite societal standards for being pretty:

"I’m not a skinny girl; I’m a healthy child. With society nowadays, they make it seem like you have to be skinny, otherwise you’re not pretty. I feel like I can talk to most girls and let them know you can still have the confidence of a supermodel even though you’re not that size. If you have confidence, that will help you succeed in so many different areas of life; it’ll help you in your relationships, it’ll help you in your career, it’ll help you in your life and it just helps you all around."

Kai Got Her Start on LisaRaye: The Real McCoy

Around the same time, Morae was featured in the reality television series LisaRaye: The Real McCoy.

She discussed in that interview that cameras followed her around for "three or four days out of a week," an experience that started out "kind of awkward" before she eventually got "used to it:"

"At first it was kind of awkward but [then] you get used to it. You become like family with your crew members. They’re always there, and it’s like being with your friends all day."

Morae added that "a lot of people ask" her what it is like to grow up with LisaRaye McCoy as her mom, saying, "It’s crazy, but that’s my mom!"

Still, with her public perception being so closely tied to her mother, Morae made it clear that she has her "own identity" and is "doing [her] own thing:"

"I’ll see someone and they’ll say Kai, LisaRaye’s daughter. That’s not my name. I have my own identity; I’m doing my own thing. I don’t want to be looked at as just LisaRaye’s daughter. Yeah, that’s who I am as well, and it shouldn’t be a label on me."

Kai Morae Previously Modeled for Evans and Apple Bottoms

Morae has been a very successful model, too.

According to Vogue, she became the first plus-sized model for Apple Bottoms when she was chosen as the brand's testimonial. She was also the face of the British brand Evans, and she modeled for Macy's as well (via AmoMama).

In 2010, she spoke to BlackTree TV about her passion for being a model in front of the cameras, saying that instead of acting like her mother, "for me, it's modeling."

Kai Morae Has a Daughter

Morae is the mother of the roughly 10-year-old Bella Rae.

Being a mother is a part of Morae's identity that she is very proud of. In fact, she even wrote in her Instagram bio that she is "enjoying motherhood," right next to the fact that she is a model.

For Mother's Day in 2021, she posted a tribute to her mother, grandmother, and daughter on Instagram, saying:

"Shoutout to all the moms holding it down on the daily. Honored to be Bella Rae's mom & have my mom LisaRaye McCoy & grandma to help guide me on this journey. You two ladies are irreplaceable in our lives"

Where To Follow Kai Morae On Social Media?

Kai Morae is on Instagram @kaimorae and X (formerly Twitter) @KaiMorae.

Queens Court is streaming now on Peacock.