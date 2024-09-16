LEGO Lord of the Rings: 10 Biggest Sets Ever Released

Through the years, LEGO has released a stunning number of sets inspired by The Lord of the Rings which, like the films themselves, have wowed fans with their size and scale.

The following is a list of the biggest Middle-earth sets LEGO has released to date based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

The Largest Lord of the Rings LEGO Sets Ever Produced

10. 79007: Battle at the Black Gate

LEGO

First released in 2013 and inspired by the climactic battle sequence from The Return of the King, LEGO's Battle at the Black Gate was priced at $59.99 and came with a secret entrance and a catapult.

The set's total piece count comes in at 656 and featured minifigures of the Mouth of Sauron, Aragorn, Gandalf the White, and a Great Eagle

9. 79008: Pirate Ship Ambush

LEGO

Another 2013 set from The Return of the King, Pirate Ship Ambush depicts the moment where Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimili surprise the orcs with the Army of the Dead.

Priced at $99.99, the 756-piece set includes a large Corsair ship with a removable rear section, a dungeon, a rolling orc catapult, and nine minifigures, some of which glow in the dark.

8. 9473: The Mines of Moria

LEGO

Also released in 2013, LEGO's The Mines of Moria set allowed fans to recreate the battle in Balin's tomb from The Fellowship of the Ring.

Priced at $69.99, its 776 pieces included a wall, a gate, a hidden treasure room, the cave troll, and that well Pippin should've thrown himself in.

7. 79014: Dol Guldur Battle

LEGO

This 2012 set based on the wizards' battle at Dol Guldur from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug retailed for $79.99.

The 797-piece set came with the Necromancer of Dol Guldur, Azog, Gandalf the Grey, and Radagast, along with a magical wall, firing catapult, a swinging axe, spikes, and a cage with a crane.

6. 79010: The Goblin King Battle

LEGO

Based on a scene from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, this 841-piece set which debuted in 2012 originally retailed at $99.99.

In addition to the enormous Goblin King himself, the battle set featured the king's massive throne, a bridge, a bucket and crane, and minifigures of Gandalf the Grey, three dwarves, and several goblins.

5. 79018: The Lonely Mountain

LEGO

Released in 2014 at $129.99, LEGO's The Lonely Mountain set from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies came with a massive figure of Smaug with translucent fire breath and poseable wings.

Among the set's other 886 pieces was an Arkenstone-encrusted throne, a secret entrance, mining equipment and sliding chain pulley, a staircase trap, a giant rotating catapult, minifigures of Bilbo Baggins and the Dwarves, and even The One Ring.

4. 9474: The Battle of Helm's Deep

LEGO

It's only fitting that the largest onscreen battle in film history merits one of the biggest Lord of the Rings LEGO sets.

LEGO released the 1,368-piece set of The Battle of Helm's Deep in 2012 which came with an outer wall, a tower, and a throne room, all of which connect, as well as a main gate, exploding wall, and a side-door attack function.

To fully recreate the battle, minifigures of Aragorn, King Theoden, Gimli, Haldir, several Uruk-hai warriors, and a horse are included.

The Battle of Helm's Deep set was priced at $129.99.

3. 10237: Tower of Orthanc

LEGO

One of the most iconic locations in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, LEGO's version of the Tower of Orthanc and Saruman's seat of power allowed collectors to recreate multiple moments from the films, such as the Eagle's rescue of Gandalf to the Ent's attack.

The whopping 2,359-piece set which was first released in 2013 for $199.99 consisted of six floors, a folding staircase, and multiple rooms. It also came with minifigures of a Great Eagle, Saruman, Grima Worm tongue, an Uruk-hai, the Orc Pit Master, Gandalf the Grey, and a buildable Ent.

2. 10333 The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr

LEGO

Based on the fortress of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, LEGO's massive 5,471-piece set Barad-dûr tower offered a throne room, armory, and minifigures of a Mordor Orc, Aragorn, and the fiery Eye of Sauron.

This set debuted in 2024 and retails for $459.99.

1. 10316: The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

LEGO

The Lord of the Rings LEGO set to rule them all, Rivendell stands as the largest to date with 6,167 total piece count.

Released in 2023 at $499.99, the incredibly detailed Rivendell comes with an Elven forge and gazebo, Elrond's study, Frodo's bedroom, the Shards of Narsil, and 15 minifigures to recreate the Council of Elrond from The Fellowship of the Ring.