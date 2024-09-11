Gandalf's Role In Rings of Power's Storyline, Explained - Will He Show Up?

Season 2 of The Rings of Power continues to drop hints that The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is actually Gandalf the Grey.

Since the launch of Amazon Prime Video's prequel, fans have debated whether the mysterious, bearded stranger (and friend to the Hobbit-like Harfoots) is Gandalf or another misdirect from series showrunners.

Gandalf's Rings of Power Storyline So Far

The Direct

While the Stranger's identity is still unknown, and even to himself, Season 1 of The Rings of Power confirmed he is an Istar, a Valar-commissioned Wizard and Maiar spirit sent to Middle-earth to stop Sauron.

The mystery now is which wizard he is, a question further muddled by the show's tendency to take creative liberties and a list of candidates from Tolkien lore.

So far, The Stranger's Season 2 story has mainly focused on his journey with Nori (Markella Kavenagh) to discover his identity while struggling to hone his abilities.

But along the way, The Rings of Power's sophomore season has continued to drop clues, indicating that the wizard may be Gandalf and his purpose in the prequel.

The Stranger's Search for a Wizard Staff

Prime Video

Since the Stranger literally fell out of the sky in Season 1, he's struggled to control his powers. During Season 2, he's thinking (and dreaming) of a tool resembling a branch-like tool to help him harness those powers.

Later in the Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4, "Eldest," he attempts to break off a tree branch by Tom Bombadil's cottage to serve as his staff.

While his attempt fails due to the tree taking him captive, the branch looks suspiciously like the gnarled tree-like staff Gandalf utilizes in The Fellowship of the Ring.

It's also worth noting that Tom Bombadil advises him to ask the tree next time, something the Stranger may have to do to save his friends.

References to The Stranger's Name

When Poppy asks Nori why the Stranger can't simply use his powers in Episode 2, Nori explains he won't because "he's afraid he'd lose control again with a gand."

Interestingly enough, the Old Norse term "gand," which means staff or wand, is actually a key element in the etymology of Gandalf's name, which translates to "elf with a wand."

But that's far from the only reference to Gandalf's name that new episodes have made.

In Episode 4, Gundabel, the leader of the Stoors and precursor to the Hobbits, refers to the Stranger as a "Grand-Elf," which sounds much like Gandalf.

The Stranger's Gandalf-like Mission

Prime Video

During the Stranger's Episode 4 encounter with Tom Bombadil, he learns that the dark Middle-earth wizard, who is served by nefarious acolytes, is planning to combine his power with Sauron's.

When the Stranger asks whether he was sent to fight this Dark Wizard or Sauron, Bombadil confirms his role is to fight both sources of evil.

While audiences don't know (but have certainly speculated) that the Dark Wizard is Saruman, it's worth noting that Gandalf ultimately battles both in The Lord of the Rings.

When Will Rings of Power Reveal The Stranger's Identity?

Since the first four episodes of Season 2 dropped major clues about who Weyman's wizard may be, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer for answers.

Episode 4 seemingly set up an opportunity for the Stranger to gain a staff and "earn it," as Bombadil explained, concerning his powers.

Still, there's still a chance that The Stranger isn't the Grey Wizard at all.

In an interview with IGN, series showrunner J.D. Payne noted Weyman could still be playing Saruman, admitting, "...we like to keep those doors open. It's fun to engage with the story and think of the possibilities."

But regardless of whether Rings of Power's mystery man is Gandalf or not, his story is no longer about his identity but rather about stopping two evils.

And his new quest will likely bring him in contact with the rest of the Rings of Power Season 2 cast.

New episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2 debut on Thursdays at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Amazon Prime Video.