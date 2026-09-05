Lanterns: Hal Jordan Will Become Parallax, A Green Lantern Supervillain Who Works For Sinestro In The Yellow Lantern Corps, In Season 1 Finale According To Major New DCU Theory

A major DCU Lanterns theory posits that Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan becomes Parallax in the show's Season 1 finale (and there's comics precedent for it to happen). Lanterns Episode 1 sent shockwaves across the DCU community after its ending revealed Hal Jordan's corpse in the 2026 timeline. Lanterns showrunner Damon Lindelof addressed that major DCU game-changer, assuring fans that all will be revealed regarding the circumstances surrounding Hal's death in the finale (Episode 8).

Many believed that Hal's death was a red herring, and that the real one didn't really die, and is either being held captive, or he faked his own death because he had already transformed into the villainous Parallax.

Who Is Parallax In DC Comics? His Connection to Hal Jordan Explained

DC Comics

In DC Comics, Parallax is the living embodiment of fear, portrayed as a yellow, insectoid cosmic parasite that feeds on terror and can possess a host. It serves as the source of the Sinestro Corps' yellow light and one of the oldest enemies of the Guardians of the Universe. The Guardians were able to defeat Parallax by locking it inside the Central Power Battery on Oa for millennia, but this decision proved costly because this was how Sinestro was able to access the entity.

Sinestro's hatred for Hal and his yellow Qwardian ring woke the entity, allowing Parallax to choose Hal. It didn't seize him overnight, though, as it spent years leaking through his Green Lantern Ring, planting doubt and amplifying his fear. It served as a ticking time bomb, waiting for the right moment to strike.

That moment came when Coast City was destroyed by Mongul, with him fully descending into madness. He tried to rebuild his hometown with his power ring, for which he was punished by the Guardians. Driven by grief and fear-induced rage (not a healthy combination), Hal traveled to Oa, attacking his fellow Green Lanterns and the Guardians and stepping into the Central Power Battery to absorb its power, and with it, the evil fear entity of Parallax.

DC Comics

Geoff Johns' Green Lantern: Rebirth from 2004 retconned the Hal Jordan-Parallax story to redeem the iconic Justice League villain. In his story, Hal was still responsible for what his body did, but he was instead portrayed as someone whom Parallax possessed.

Hal Jordan later sacrificed himself during The Final Night to reignite the sun. His soul was separated from his body, spent time as the Spectre's host, and was finally restored in Rebirth once Parallax was taken out of him. Amid the chaos, Sinestro was one of the main drivers pushing Hal toward corruption, and this dynamic has been established in Lanterns due to the villain's Hannibal Lecter-like presence.

Lanterns Already Has the Perfect Setup for a Hal Jordan DCU Heel Turn

DC's Lanterns has already given Hal Jordan a Coast City substitute in Rushville, Nebraska (the current major DCU location), Sinestro as a mentor in prison who calls John Stewart the greater threat than the Manhunters, and the Guardians' looming concern about what Hal inherited from Sinestro. These are all necessary setups to push Hal over the edge, but his death remains the ultimate question.

In one crucial conversation between Hal and Sheriff Kerry Kane inside Rushville's hospital (a place that has no patients for some odd reason), Kane told Hal that "everything feels like it's about to explode" could be a grim foreshadowing of a larger rupture within him, and there's precedent to this that has been sprinkled throughout the series.

Yellow has been appearing more than it should in DC Studios' Lanterns, which is quite odd for a story whose on-screen villain is the Manhunters. While this could be a hint of Sinestro escaping in the Season 1 finale, this could be a tease of a major change in Hal's psyche. The series' title card featured a bright yellow shine, and this detail stands out because the emotional spectrum and the Sinestro Corps have yet to be introduced.

DC Studios

The deliberate decision of placing yellow aesthetic sprinkles within Lanterns could be a sign of things to come in the much-anticipated Season 1 finale, potentially introducing Parallax in its full might before unleashing the reveal that Hal faked his death and had been transformed into a villain to evade capture.

It's also worth noting that Hal's ring carries a goldish-yellow trim that Guy Gardner's ring lacked in Superman, strongly hinting that fear (and therefore Parallax) is gradually leaking into Hal's ring.

DC Studios

In the established lore in the DCU series, Hal Jordan was mentored by Sinestro. While Hal defeated Sinestro and sent him to prison for his crimes (like killing a Guardian), Kyle Chandler told Entertainment Weekly (via @EverythingDCU) that the Guardians are "worried about what Hal Jordan may or may not have inherited from Sinestro," which could be a major hint that the Guardians are aware that something is off or they are scared that Parallax may have already imbued itself within Hal.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy teased that the series will explore the "coaching tree" and what Hal may have taken away from Sinestro:

"In the coaching tree, we're very interested in what gets passed on, what doesn't, and how much is human nature. We talked a lot about programming and parenting and training...What did Hal take away from Sinestro that was good or bad? It brings up a lot of interesting worries."

This has yet to happen in the first three episodes, and Episode 4's promo revealed that the confrontation between Hal and Sinestro will continue to be unpacked, potentially offering more clues about Parallax, the emergence of fear within Hal, and the gradual embrace of his villainous side.

DC Studios

In the series, Sinestro is already using their old bond as the main anchor to manipulate Hal, using John Stewart as a trigger for fear because he is his literal replacement. For a man who doesn't want to be replaced, this is a checkmate kind of move that forces Hal to confront the harsh reality that his time as a Green Lantern is coming to an end right before his very eyes.

This dynamic mirrors a version of Hal and Sinestro's dynamic in other media, specifically in the Green Lantern: Beware My Power animated film. In this movie, Parallax was an alien parasite used by Sinestro to infect and manipulate Hal Jordan, and it seems likely that the same thing is happening in the DCU's Lanterns.

The contrast between past and present Hal provides another major clue. The 1996 TV interview and the Halogram stored in the ring present a warmer and more idealistic version of Hal Jordan. Meanwhile, current Hal (the 2016 timeline) is colder, more reluctant to pass the ring, and visibly aged with greying hair. Interestingly, in the comics, the greying of hair was one of the first signs Parallax was already at work, and the same thing might be happening in Lanterns.

DC Studios

The dead Hal Jordan seen in the 2026 timeline was ringless, shot, and frozen on the same bleachers for a while. It mirrors later comic beats in which Hal's soul is separated from his body after his time as Parallax and must be guided back, thus leading to his resurrection.

A corrupted Hal Jordan may be the reason why the Guardians are being cautious about him, which could explain why they are intent on rushing John Stewart to become a Green Lantern and replace Hal before it's too late. If fear is already within Hal's ring, waiting is not an option.

All signs point to the Lanterns Season 1 finale bringing a massive revelation about Hal Jordan, Sinestro, and the Green Lantern Corps, and this could change the DCU forever. Turning a beloved hero like Hal Jordan into a full-blown Thanos-level threat is the risk the DCU needs, leading to a compelling storyline where John Stewart needs to rally his new allies against his former mentor, who has gone rogue.