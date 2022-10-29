First Look at Kylo Ren's Creepy Spider Animatronic Deleted from Episode 9

Even nearly three years after its debut in theaters, Star Wars - Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker remains a hot topic amongst the Star Wars fandom, especially due to the negative reaction it received. And unfortunately, it's still seen by most as one of the biggest letdowns from the Star Wars universe, even with a meaningful story for characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Finn.

In the time since the movie's release, reports have revealed new information and imagery surrounding the controversial 2019 release, much of which has included deleted material from the last film in the Skywalker Saga.

One of those behind-the-scenes looks included a peek at the Eye of Webbish Bog, a giant spider-like being that made its home on the lava-filled planet Mustafar, which was utilized heavily in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Now, yet another look at this creature has come to light, even putting it into perspective from a real-world point of view.

Creepy Spider Being Shown in BTS Episode IX Pic

Slash Film's @AdamFrazier shared a new behind-the-scenes image from Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which provided a look at the creepy spider-like animatronic depicting the Eye of Webbish Bog. This being came from a deleted scene from the last movie in the Skywalker Saga featuring Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, with Frazier offering the following caption along with the pic:

"The Eye of Webbish Bog. We need to see the deleted scenes from THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Hell, give us Special Editions of the Sequel Trilogy!"

Frazier also noted that his source on the pics got them from "an autograph session or something" and that he was seeing them for the first time before sharing them online:

"He says it was in a batch of BTS photos from an autograph session or something - my first time seeing it as well."

Creepy Art Depicts Unused Star Wars Character

In Star Wars canon, the Eye of Webbish Bog is a massive being tasked to guard the Sith Wayfinder of Darth Vader, which turned out to be the key MacGuffin throughout the plot of Episode IX. The previously mentioned concept art showed how both Darth Vader and Kylo Ren were used as potential options to take on the giant spider being in order to get the Wayfinder, and this image shows something that could have added an exciting plot point to the story.

Of course, many fans wish this plot point would have actually been used in the movie as Kylo Ran sought out the Sith Wayfinder, eventually leading him to a revived Emperor Palpatine. Particularly with the spider never having been used in a live-action setting, it feels like yet another missed opportunity that could have given more depth to the adventure for Kylo Ren and the Dark Side of the Force.

Unfortunately, this monster remained out of the spotlight during Episode IX, with no signs pointing to when it or Kylo Ren could be featured prominently in the future.

Star Wars - Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is available to stream on Disney+.