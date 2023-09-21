Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Following the successful trilogy of Planet of the Apes films directed by Matt Reeves from 2011-2017, the franchise is heading back to theaters next year.

The franchise is inspired by the 1963 novel La Planète des singes by French author Pierre Boulle.

The 1968 film adaptation titled Planet of the Apes was highly successful both critically and commercially, kicking off the cinematic franchise which led to a string of sequels, tie-ins, and related creations for the past 50 years.

When Will Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Release?

20th Century Studios

Back in December 2019, it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that a new installment of Planet of the Apes was coming, and this time, it would be directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner).

The film is set to release in theaters on May 24, 2024. This is the first Planet of the Apes film since Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019. It will now fall under the rebranded 20th Century Studios umbrella.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is not a reboot; it will continue the story of the Matt Reeves Apes trilogy, which concluded in 2017 with War for the Planet of the Apes.

Ball posted on X (previously known as Twitter) in early 2020 that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will continue "Caesar’s legacy..."

In March 2022, Steve Asbell, the president of 20th Century Studios, told THR that production was slated to commence either in the late summer or early Fall 2022.

Production officially began at Disney Studios Australia (formerly Fox Studios Australia) in October 2022, per Variety.

Prior to production beginning, 20th Century Studios teased the upcoming film with an image of its leading character riding horseback.

Director Wes Ball confirmed that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes wrapped filming in February 2023.

Who Is Cast in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

20th Century Studios

The lead antagonist of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is Cornelius, the chimpanzee son of Caesar. His motion capture performance will be done by Owen Teague, who's best known for his roles in It, Bloodline, and Black Mirror.

Here's a full list of the confirmed cast in the upcoming Planet of the Apes film:

Owen Teague as Cornelius

Freya Allan

Peter Macon

Eka Darville

Kevin Durand

Travis Jeffery

Neil Sandilands

Sara Wiseman

Lydia Peckham

Ras-Samuel Weld A'abzgi

William H. Macy

Dichen Lachman

The roles of every confirmed actor have yet to be disclosed besides Teague as Cornelius. It's safe to assume it will be a mix of live-action roles and motion capture work turning into CGI apes.

Will Caesar Be in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

20th Century Studios

After being portrayed by Andy Serkis from 2011-2017, Caesar will not return to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

As Caesar succumbs to a wound inflicted earlier, he embraces his fate with dignity and passes away serenely at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes.

Caesar is assured that his son, Cornelius, will learn about his father's legacy, principles, and unwavering dedication to the ape community.

What Will Happen in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

20th Century Studios

Official details are limited on the events of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, but a few specifics are confirmed.

According to THR, Kingdom "is set many years" after the War for the Planet of the Apes. The new film will also include several "apes societies," some having "never heard of" the "Moses-like Caesar" or others "contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires:"

"The new Apes movie is set many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some ape groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires."

Further explaining the plot, "one ape leader begins to enslave other groups" while another "embarks on a journey to find freedom." In addition, an unreliable human woman "becomes key to the latter’s quest, although she has plans of her own:"

"In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to the latter’s quest, although she has plans of her own."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer: When Will It Come Out?

20th Century Studios

Having wrapped filming earlier in 2023, a trailer could theoretically be released any time, but it's unlikely Disney and 20th Century Studios will begin marketing soon.

Set to release on May 24, 2024, it may not be until later this year or early next that a teaser trailer is released.

Disney's The Little Mermaid released a brief teaser in September of last year, eight months before its release.

This is relevant because The Little Mermaid was released on May 26 this year, targeting the same three-day Memorial Day weekend that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is next year.

Could an Apes teaser be released this September? It's possible but cannot be considered likely. It may not be until November, December, or early 2024 that fans get their first in-motion glimpse at the next chapter in Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to release on May 24, 2024.