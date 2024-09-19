Rap sensations Drake and Kendrick Lamar took the music industry by storm in 2024 with a series of diss tracks, unfathomable insults, and major revelations.

Alongside Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Oasis' reunion announcement, one of the biggest musical occasions of 2024 took place across the spring in a feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar - the roots of which lay back in fall 2023.

Every Song in Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track Feud

First Person Shooter - J. Cole

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar was kickstarted by J. Cole as he rapped on "First Person Shooter" how the trio of artists are the "big three" of rap.

This line would come back to cause a feud in the rap community, as Kendrick Lamar came to disagree that the other two were on his level.

"First Person Shooter" began the beef on October 6, 2023.

Like That - Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

When Future and producer Metro Boomin' teamed up for their We Don't Trust You album, Kendrick came along for the ride to offer a comeback to J. Cole.

During the song "Like That," Kendrick rapped, "Motherf** the big three, n***a, it's just big me," suggesting how he sees himself above the other two.

Kendrick responded with "Like That" almost five months after "First Person Shooter" on March 22, 2024.

Push Ups - Drake

Drake offered his input on the matter for the first time with "Push Ups," a diss track targeting a kill shot on Kendrick which leaked days before its official release.

The Canadian sensation hurled insults at The Weeknd, Metro Boomin', and Rick Ross while placing his focus on Kendrick's height and mainstream collaborations.

"Push Ups" originally leaked on April 13, 2024 before finally catching an official release around a week later on April 19.

Taylor Made Freestyle - Drake

Before even waiting for a reply, Drake came back with a second diss in "Taylor Made Freestyle," which notably used A.I. audio of Snoop Dogg and Tupac.

During this track, Drake referred to Taylor Swift and her domination over the music industry, positing how Kendrick may have held off on responding due to the press takeover of the singer's sixth album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Drake doubled up on Kendrick's diss tracks by releasing "Taylor Made Freestyle" on April 19, 2024, the same day as "Push Ups."

Euphoria - Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar hit back at Drake with the six-minute diss track "Euphoria," which garnered massive success and shot to the top of Spotify charts.

The track sees Kendrick rap off everything he hates about Drake with a famously brutal bar, "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress."

The song was released on April 30, 2024.

6:16 in LA - Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar followed suit with Drake's double-diss technique in releasing "6:16 in LA" before allowing his rap rival time to retort to his last track.

The rapper dissed the 69 God by suggesting he may have traitors under his OVO Sound label who are stabbing him in the back.

"6:16 in LA" dropped on May 2, 2024, just days after "Euphoria."

Family Matters - Drake

Drake did not just diss Kendrick Lamar on "Family Matters," he also sent for fellow rappers Rick Ross, Kanye West, Future, and more.

Many feud the track as a major development in the conflict, as the disses dialed up to accusations of domestic abuse, infidelity, and having an illegitimate child.

"Family Matters" was released on May 3, 2024.

Meet the Grahams - Kendrick Lamar

Just one hour after Drake released "Family Matters," Kendrick Lamar came back to reclaim the throne with "Meet the Grahams." The title refers to Drake's real surname with verses directed at each member of his family.

In the song, Kendrick alleged Drake is an absent father, associated with sex offenders, being one himself, and even running a trafficking ring.

"Meet the Grahams" was released on May 3, 2024.

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

"Not Like Us" may have become the most iconic diss to come from Kendrick Lamar and Drake's latest feud. Kendrick even delivered his final word with a cover art of Drake's mansions with red markers to insinuate he is a sex offender.

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." The quickly-iconic bar cleverly saw Kendrick reference Drake's 2021 album while also aiming at his often controversial dynamics with younger stars such as Millie Bobby Brown.

"Not Like Us" was released on May 4, 2024, becoming the fourth track of the feud to be released in as many days in May.

The Heart Part 6 - Drake

"The Heart Part 6" was the final diss track to be released as Drake nodded toward Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart" song series, the fifth part of which dropped in 2022.

The song received overwhelmingly negative reactions and Drake even deleted a promotional post from Instagram, which many took as him waving the white flag.

Drake released "The Heart Part 6" and offered the final word in the feud on May 5, 2024.

