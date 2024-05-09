In his latest diss track against Drake, Kendrick Lamar repeatedly called the Certified Lover Boy artist a "69 God," but what did he mean by that?

Rap icons Kendrick Lamar and Drake find themselves in a heated back-and-forth in recent weeks, with each releasing multiple diss tracks against the other.

The fourth diss track from Kendrick was "Not Like Us," sporting a cover that seemingly accused Drake and those close to him of being sex offenders.

Kendrick Lamar's 69 God Diss Explained

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar delivered some devastating blows to Drake with "Not Like Us," with most of the biggest disses essentially calling the "God's Plan" rapper a pedophile.

The award-winning artist even referred to Drake's 2021 album, "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." Another bar put a clever play on a musical note, saying, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."

Lamar continued to bombard Drake with these accusations, saying how he hears he "[likes] 'em young" and calling for anyone romantically talking to him to "make sure [they] hide [their] lil' sister from him:"

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young You better not ever go to cell block one To any bitch that talk to him and they in love Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him"

Throughout the track, Kendrick often repeats the phrase, "he a 69 God," which may have a deeper meaning than just referring to the popular sex position.

Drake has often called himself the "6 God," referencing his hometown of Toronto (nicknamed the "6ix") by calling himself the god of the Canadian city.

Some have come to speculate Kendrick may not have been referring to any sex position in calling him a "69 God," but rather the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

In 2015, Daniel Hernandez, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, pled guilty to using a 13-year-old in a sexual performance when he was 18 years old. The video depicted the young girl engaging in oral sex with his friend while Tekashi encouraged the act with thrusting motions.

As much of the song revolves around accusing Drake of being a pedophile, comparing him to the disgraced rainbow-haired rapper makes sense given how he once faced prison and a place on the sex offender registry.

Read more about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake drama:

Kendrick's Not Like Us Cover Explained: The Dark Meaning Behind the Mansion & Markers

Haley Joel Osment's Euphoria Lyric Explained - Kendrick Lamar's AI Diss Breakdown