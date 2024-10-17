Katie Bollinger joins Love Is Blind Season 7 ready to find the love of her life.

Bollinger is just one of 28 cast members that make up Love Is Blind's newest batch of couples.

The series, like always, sees its contestants separated into pods where they must commune with one another to try and fall in love without being able to see anyone else.

4 Things To Know About Katie from Love Is Blind

Katie Graduated from Mount St. Mary's University

Katie Bollinger (36) comes into Love Is Blind with a background in the arts, having graduated from Mount St. Mary's University in 2010.

Bollinger attended the Maryland-based institution from 2006 to 2010, earning a Bachelor in Arts specializing in Communication from the university.

According to her LinkedIn profile, while at school, the Baltimore, Maryland native played Division One women's lacrosse for Mount St. Mary's, was a member of the Lambda Pi Eta Honors Society, worked as a peer mentor, and even participated in the school's newspaper and radio station.

Katie Works for the Baltimore Ravens

Katie Bollinger currently calls Baltimore, Maryland home and, appropriately works for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens franchise.

She has worked for the team for over 13 years (per LinkedIn), having occupied roles in Marketing and Fan Development.

Bollinger started as a Marketing Assistant in August 2011, before being promoted from within to Advertising & Marketing Coordinator and eventually Marketing & Fan Development Manager (a role in which she is still currently situated).

Katie Had a Cat Named Puffin

Fans may be interested to know that Katie Bollinger has a love of furry friends and previously owned a cat.

Her cat's name was Puffin, and, according to a post on the Love Is Blind star's Instagram page, she tragically passed away in December 2021.

In Bollinger's tribute to Puffin, she wrote, "This morning I said goodbye to my best bud. we thought we had a plan & puffin was one step ahead, as always. the heartache is bad, but the memories are so very good:"

"This morning I said goodbye to my best bud. we thought we had a plan & Puffin was one step ahead, as always. The heartache is bad, but the memories are so very good. Anyone that knew Puff understood how hard he loved. I was lucky to receive that love for nearly 15 years, with the past 4 being the absolute best. Rest easy Puffman-Puffington-Moofy-Mo Mo-Uncle Floofer & all the other ridiculous things we called you for no reason. 'Bye Puff, I’ll be back. be good, I love you more."

Bollinger had Puffin for close to 15 years, and, at least as far as she has made public, has not gotten a new cat since.

Katie Didn't End Up with Anyone on Love is Blind Season 7

While others may have left Love is Blind happy, Kastie Bollinger was sadly not one of them.

In her time on the hit reality series, Bollinger formed a strong bond with her fellow contestant Nick, but that ultimately did not go anywhere.

Instead, Nick paired up with Hannah before eventually the pair eventually called it quits sometime after meeting each other on the show.

Katie's previous connection with Nick caused plenty of drama when he was together with Hannah though. During Episode 10 of their season, Nick finds himself in the dog house after talking to Katie for nearly an hour while at a party with Hannah.

Hannah, of course, prodded Nick on the subject to which he replied he simply wanted to know why Katie and he had ranked each as their number ones during the first day of the season.

How To Follow Katie Bollinger Online

Those looking to keep up with Katie Bollinger on social media can follow her on Instagram or TikTok.