Justice League: Zack Snyder Says He's Still Negotiating for Snyder Cut Title

Zack Snyder's director's cut of Justice League was famously originally referred to as "The Snyder Cut," as named by the popular "Release the Snyder Cut" hashtag. After the Snyder Cut was confirmed to be in production, the project began to be referred to as "Zack Snyder's Justice League," since technically, there exist other "Snyder Cuts" of films like Batman v. Superman and Watchmen.

While many assumed that DC FanDome would reveal the official title for the four-hour film, the virtual panel only brought with it a trailer that simply ended with the Justice League logo. A recent source claimed that a legal issue is keeping Warner Brothers from attaching the director's name to the title, and now Zack Snyder has revealed that the case has still yet to be settled.

NEWS

During the Reel In Motion roundtable discussion, Man of Steel director Zack Snyder spoke about the official title for his upcoming director's cut of Justice League.

Zack Snyder was told "And we hope you get your title, we want 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'," to which Snyder responded by saying "I think it's alright. I'm just doing some small negotiating."

WHAT THIS MEANS

It's an interesting piece of information that the title is still being negotiated. While "Zack Snyder's Justice League" sounds like the simplest option, the legality of what it would mean to put the director's name in the title becomes very complex, and so both sides may be figuring out a decent compromise.

Warner Bros. may still be trying to differentiate this version of Justice League from the theatrical release. General audiences may not know the difference between Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League, especially since Snyder is credited as the sole director on both films, and a further distinction that does not include the director's name may be necessary for HBO Max users who simply stumble upon the two versions of the film.

On the other hand, Zack Snyder may be attempting to completely rename the film if he is not able to put his name in the title, given how much different it will end up being than what was released in theaters. He could be going with something more thematic, that forgoes the "Justice League" name altogether. This may be receiving pushback from the studio, who might still be attempting to capitalize off of the brand recognition that the name "Justice League" brings.

Regardless of which side of the negotiations Zack Snyder falls though, an official title reveal will most likely be coming soon, and there's no doubt that after all this time, it will be a name worthy of the long-awaited Snyder Cut.