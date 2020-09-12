Justice League: Snyder Cut Seemingly Gets Official New Title

Thanks to the persistence of fans since 2017, Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League will be releasing in an episodic format on HBO Max sometime in mid-2021. Since it was officially announced, this new cut of Justice League and its upcoming re-release has been referred to as Zack Snyder's Justice League, even during DC FanDome a couple weeks ago and in its premiere trailer.

However, it seems like this cut may have received a name change in the meantime that could disappoint hardcore Zack Snyder fans.

NEWS

According to free desktop wallpapers from today's DC FanDome event, and found by Reddit user theaero1, Zack Snyder's Justice League cut may now be titled Justice League Director's Cut.

Image Provided by DC FanDome, found by Reddit user theaero1

WHAT THIS MEANS

Obviously, this title shouldn't be a shock to most considering this is what every other director's cut of a movie is called. However, many fans had the expectation that Snyder's name would remain due to the entire campaigned as being the "Snyder Cut." Especially since his name was seemingly going to be left in the title, as indicated by it being called Zack Snyder's Justice League when the trailer was released during DC FanDome.

The removal of Zack Snyder's name in lieu of the more typical "director's cut" is likely because Snyder does not have ownership of the movie or the Justice League as a property and thus it cannot legally be called Zack Snyder's Justice League.

It's only a title change and avid fans should be disappointed by such a change and look forward to Justice League Director's Cut early to mid-2021 on HBO Max.