New R-Rated Justice League Movie Releases First Trailer

DC fans now have their first taste of the super-powered brand's new R-rated Justice League movie thanks to a new trailer.

While on the live-action front, DC has only recently started to embrace that R-rating (with movies like The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League), the blue brand has long embraced more mature content when it comes to its animated universe.

The DC Animated Universe proper has featured five previous R-rated films, and there have also been a number of other one-off animated stories to hit that more mature mark as well.

The latest of these R-rated titles is Justice League: Warworld which is set to release this July.

Watch the Justice League: War World Trailer

The first trailer for Warner Bros.' Justice League: Warworld was released, offering a sneak peek into DC's R-rated animated adventure.

The upcoming Justice League film joins the DC Animated Universe as the sixth R-rated film to join the franchise.

Based on the Warworld Saga from DC Comics, the movie centers on Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman as the trio are transported to a dangerous new world and are forced to band together to become the Justice League.

Warworld will feature new alternate reality takes on iconic DC heroes and villains, including names like Batman big bad Two-Face.

While the trailer offered plenty for fans to ogle over, one of the highlights was a first look at Warworld comics antagonist Mongul.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Alongside the newly released first look at the project, a brand-new stylized poster was unveiled as well.

