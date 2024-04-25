Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 Movie Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Following the April 23 release of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Two, fans may be looking forward to finding out what happens next.

Luckily, the follow-up Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three is not too far away from its release, and a lot is already known about the DC project ahead of it.

When Will Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part 3 Release?

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three will be released sometime in 2024.

IGN reported back in December 2023 that the first part of the animated trilogy would release digitally on Jan. 9, and for physical purchase on Jan. 23.

With that specific announcement about Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One came a less specific report that the second and third parts would release later in 2024.

Of course, Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Two released in April 2024, so it is relatively safe to say that the third part will be released sometime this year too.

If it were to follow the pattern of the first two parts — which were released about three months apart from each other — Part 3 could be released around July. But, since the pattern only had one gap as a precedent, it is hard to know for sure.

Who Is Cast in Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part 3?

IGN revealed last month that Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three would boast a cast full of voices that will be very familiar to fans, for different reasons.

Most notably, the late Kevin Conroy will play Batman, having recorded his lines before he passed away in 2022.

Something similar happened with the 2024 video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which until the Crisis announcement was believed to be Conroy's final performance as Batman (per IGN).

If that were not enough to excite fans of Batman: The Animated Series, IGN also reported that Mark Hamill would be reprising his role as the Joker in Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three.

This is, of course, all alongside a cast full of other Justice League members and foes, played by well-known names like Corey Stoll and Katee Sackhoff.

Here is a list of all the characters and their voice actors, according to IGN:

Batman — Kevin Conroy

Joker — Mark Hamill

Lex Luthor — Corey Stoll

Adam Strange — Brian Bloom

Sidewinter — Brian Bloom

Black Canary — Elysia Rotaru

Jay Garrick — Armen Taylor

Dr. Beth Chapel — Cynthia Kaye McWilliams

Cheetah — Cynthia Kaye McWilliams

Captain Storm — Dean Winters

Blue Lantern Razer — Jason Spisak

Hayseed — Jason Spisak

Batlash — Brett Halton

Captain Atom — Brett Halton

Nightshade — Ashly Burch

Queen Mera — Ashly Burch

Poison Ivy — Katee Sackhoff

What Will Happen in Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part 3?

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One and Part Two have, naturally, established the anti-monitor as a force to be reckoned with. He is fully prepared to annihilate the multiverse, and it looks more and more likely with each new story element added that he could succeed.

Part 3 will surely see the multiverse descend into more chaos. But, will it mark the destruction of the TomorrowVerse?

It has already been confirmed that Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three will be the last installment of the TomorrowVerse. The plan was always for the TomorrowVerse to be made up of 10 movies, as reported by ScreenRant.

All they "were given" were 10 movies, and expansion beyond that has never been on the table, according to Part One executive producer Butch Lukic:

"We already pre-planned this years ago that they [Warner Bros] were basically wanting us to do this universe in 10 movies. That's all we were given. They didn't want to go, the stretches of previous animated universes [with] 20 movies. They felt that was too long, so I was already with DC, Jim Lee, and Warner Bros, [in that] they already wanted to a 10-movie arc. Whatever happened afterwards would be someone else, a couple of producers would do another universe, which turned out to be the James Gunn-verse."

It remains unclear, though, if the universe built in these animated movies will see a happy ending, or if the canon universe itself will end with its franchise.

Regardless, no matter how the end winds up, it would not be surprising to see Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three include some major retcons to the TomorrowVerse.

Even if things get reverted at the end, retcons are almost assumed with one of DC's many crises.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths event comic is arguably one of the biggest in comic history. The Arrowverse had its version of it — which even featured Crisis comic writer Marv Wolfman — and now the TomorrowVerse is following suit.

Comics Crisis marked a huge turning point for DC and its characters. One of the most glaring examples is with Jason Todd. Notoriously, Jason is known for having met Bruce Wayne by stealing the wheels off the Batmobile. This was his post-Crisis origin, though. Pre-Crisis, he was an ex-circus acrobat who saw his parents die, just like Dick Grayson.

Again, given this association with retcons that Crisis events inherently have, it is completely possible that the TomorrowVerse could end with one giant retcon.

It could see retcons as a result of an attempt to save the universe but have the anti-monitor destroy the TomorrowVerse anyway. Or, it could see retcons that are eventually reverted, before ending the franchise happily.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three will be released sometime in 2024.