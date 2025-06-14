Jurassic World Rebirth Popcorn Buckets & Merch from AMC, Regal & Cinemark Revealed (Photos)

Ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth's debut, marking the first Jurassic Park movie in three years, fans will get a chance to celebrate the franchise like never before with new popcorn buckets and merchandise. Merchandise culture has taken on new life with blockbuster movies released over the last few years, leaving fans anxious to see what new collectibles will make their way to shelves with each new film.

Multiple movie theater chains, including Regal Cinemas and Cinemark, shared their official merchandise and popcorn bucket plans for the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth. With less than a month until the movie comes to the big screen, as marketing and teases for the story ramp up, themed merchandise takes the spotlight to help promote Jurassic World further.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh film in the franchise, will feature an expedition to the original park's research facility to obtain genetic material from dinosaurs that can potentially save lives. The cast is led by Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Ed Skrein, and Rupert Friend, and director Gareth Edwards leads the way behind the scenes. Jurassic World: Rebirth will debut in theaters on Wednesday, July 2.

Jurassic World: Rebirth: Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Buckets

Cinemark Theatres

As listed on Cinemark Theatres' social media pages, the theater chain has multiple pieces of Jurassic World: Rebirth memorabilia that will soon be available for purchase at the company's locations.

Most notable in that line is the T-Rex Popcon Bucket, which is shaped like a replica of the head of the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex from most Jurassic Park movies. It is still unknown where the popcorn will be placed in the head itself. This piece of merchandise is listed for $30 and comes with an extra-large serving of popcorn.

For $25, fans can get the Colossal Combo, which is headlined by a choice of multiple large circular popcorn buckets with imagery from the movie plastered on them. Viewers also get their choice of candy and a themed drink cup.

For those who want just the 230 oz. popcorn tin (which has imagery from Jurassic World: Rebirth on the side), those are available for $16.50. The collectible 44 oz. drink cup on its own runs for $7.75 and comes with a choice of soft drink.

Additionally, Cinemark is selling plushies resembling the various dinosaurs that will be featured in Rebirth, which cost $15 each.

As of writing, there is no official release date for this merchandise

Jurassic World: Rebirth: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Buckets

Regal Cinemas shared multiple social media images and videos highlighting its extensive line of Jurassic World: Rebirth-themed merchandise.

Taking center stage from those collectibles is a themed combo popcon bucket/drink container shaped like a dinosaur incubator, which is called the Incubator Dual Container. Resembling the pods used to cultivate dinosaur growth in the Jurassic franchise, the popcorn container section also has a baby raptor inside with the popcorn.

Regal Cinemas

Also available for purchase is the Dinosaur Survival Kit, which is a collection of food and drink available at Regal. This includes a large popcorn bucket, a large fountain drink, and a selection of candy.

Regal Cinemas

For those just looking to enjoy a drink, they can get the Mosasaurus Tumbler, a large blue cup with the Mosasaurus (first introduced in 2015's Jurassic World), on the side.

Regal Cinemas

The first fans viewing the movie in 4DX also have the opportunity to get the "Jurassic Parka," a yellow parka that can be used in rainy weather with the movie's logo on the front.

Universal

Jurassic World: Rebirth: Will AMC Get a Popcorn Bucket?

AMC Theatres

Currently, AMC Theatres does not have a popcorn bucket listed for sale. However, a post on Instagram gives viewers a chance to get a Jurassic Park InGen ID badge and lanyard at select locations when the film debuts on July 2.

Additionally, a rumor on Reddit teased a popcorn bucket coming from AMC, which is shaped like a dinosaur footprint in the ground. It is said to cost $24.99, but there are no official reports confirming this to be true.