Watch: The Joker's Daughter Highlighted In New Batman CW Spin-off Trailer

As the Arrowverse prepares to bid farewell, Gotham Knights is set to take center stage on The CW, and a new trailer for the Batman spin-off show has hyped up the arrival of Joker's daughter.

The upcoming series revolves around solving the mystery behind Batman/Bruce Wayne's death. Gotham Knights will feature the debut of several protagonists, such as Bruce's adopted son Turner Hayes, Carrie Kelley's Robin, and Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, a.k.a. Joker's daughter.

The show's first trailer offered a glimpse at the characters and its story, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect. However, some viewers have voiced their frustrations about the lackluster trailer, with Warner Bros. Games distancing itself from the show since the studio has a game of the same title.

Now, the network released new footage to somehow redeem the series.

Gotham Knights Unveils Joker's Daughter

The CW officially released a new trailer for Gotham Knights, featuring fresh footage of Batman's adopted child, Harvey Dent, and Joker's daughter.

The trailer showcased an expanded look at the different "suspects" for killing Batman, with Olivia Rose Keegan's Duela Dent (Joker's daughter) being front and center.

At the 0:38 mark of the trailer, Duela is wearing a police cap while her head is outside the car window:

The CW

This shot appears to be a homage to the same scene of Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight:

Warner Bros.

The trailer also alluded to the fact that Duela is Joker's daughter with a brief shot of the villain's iconic Joker card:

The CW

Duela's arrest was also given the spotlight:

The CW

Joker's daughter and Batman's adopted son, Turner Hayes, are seen inside a police vehicle, and the pair appears to be planning their escape:

The CW

The trailer also spoiled how Duela, Turner, Harper Row, and Cullen Row escape the police, with Carrie Kelley's Robin breaking them out:

The CW

Watch the trailer below:

Did Joker's Daughter Kill Batman?

Gotham Knights is set to make history by exploring the live-action version of Joker's daughter like never before. The arrival of Olivia Rose Keegan's Duela Dent offers a new perspective to DC storytelling, and it will be interesting to see how The CW series will handle the character.

The upcoming series is confirmed to dive deep into finding who Batman's killer is. Given that Joker is Batman's nemesis, it isn't surprising that Duela is being framed as one of the suspects.

However, the killer could've framed her, Batman's adopted son, and the other children of the Dark Knight's villains since they are easy targets. That said, it's safe to assume that the killer is not any of them and is still at large.

One of the potential prime suspects could be Misha Collins' Harvey Dent. However, considering that the trailer has revealed that he has yet to transform into Two-Face, it seems unlikely.

Other suspects could be The Court of Owls, the Joker himself, or even Ra's al Ghul (the same villain who killed Batman in the video game of the same name).

Gotham Knights premieres on The CW on Tuesday, March 14, at 9 pm ET.