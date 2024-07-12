Joe Gatto's exit from Impractical Jokers shocked viewers as many wondered why the comedian made his exit.

Gatto teamed up with Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and James Murray for their run on Impractical Jokers in 2011 on TruTV.

Using hidden cameras, the four friends would go out in public challenging each other to complete ridiculous comedy challenges and dares with bystanders. As they say in the show, "if you refuse, you lose," and the biggest loser has to complete a usually embarrassing punishment at the end of each episode.

Gatto was known for being willing to do almost anything, bringing high energy and a sense of ridiculousness and hilarity to all of his pranks and stunts.

Joe's Exit from Impractical Jokers Explained

TruTV

Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto unexpectedly announced his exit from the series via an Instagram post on December 21, 2021, before the end of Season 9.

Gatto revealed that he and his wife, Bessy, had "decided to amicably part ways," which meant he needed to focus on "being the best father and co-parent" to his two children, Milana (age 9) and Remington (age 6):

"Hey, Everyone. Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with 'Impractical Jokers.' Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

He called his relationships with Murr (James Murray), Q (Brian Quinn), and Sal (Sal Vulcano) "the most important in [his] life" and also gave credit to the "talented crew members who work behind the scenes."

Concluding his message, he thanked the fans for giving him the chance to "make [them] laugh with Jokers," hoping he has been able to encourage that laughter in his time on the show:

"Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them. To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with 'Jokers.' They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you. Much love, Joe"

Additionally, Gatto spoke on Scheana Shay’s Schenanagins podcast in November 2023 about whether a return to Impractical Jokers would be possible.

Although he used the classic phrase, "never say never," he does not see himself being back on Impractical Jokers "in the immediate future." Keeping the door open, however, he admitted that he is still close with the rest of the cast and crew:

"I’ll never say never. I don’t see it in the immediate future, but I love creating with them. We are friends, so I don’t see why it might not happen at a different point. It’s just not in the cards for me, or them, or us, right now."

What could be possible before a reunion on the series is a live performance, as Gatto noted a stage show would be easier to pull together:

"I think on stage might happen first. [It’s] easier, because you’re in charge of that. You don’t have to sign off on a new show or whatever, you just get out there and do it,” Gatto said on the podcast.

While reflecting on the differences between group and solo improv shows, Gatto stated how he and the Impractical Jokers crew still "all love touring together:"

"To be talking for an hour by yourself up there, instead of a collaboration, is different, and also creating the content is differen. And I love touring with the guys, we all love touring together. It makes it a little less lonely."

Will Joe Gatto Return to Impractical Jokers?

As of writing, Joe Gatto's possible comeback to Impractical Jokers does not appear to be on the table. While the door is certainly not closed to him rejoining Murr, Q, and Sal for future seasons, that reunion likely not be a quick one due to the behind-the-scenes work of signing him on for new episodes.

Additionally, Gatto still seems to be doing what he can to make sure he is on solid ground with his family and with his solo career before rejoining his friends.

Since Gatto's exit, the other three Jokers have pushed forward with two new seasons on TBS, continuing their pranks and hilarity on TV. They have also brought in a potpourri of celebrity guest stars to fill Gatto's missing slot occasionally.

Season 10 saw over a dozen celebrities take on challenges with the core trio, including MCU star Paul Rudd, horror icon Bruce Campbell, and even Anthony Davis of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

For now, the series is confirmed to continue in Season 11, but there is no confirmation on if it will be renewed for Season 12 or beyond.

Season 11 of Impractical Jokers begins airing on Thursday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

Read more about other TV exits below:

Is Scott Forrester Leaving FBI: International? Luke Kleintank's Exit Explained

Why Did Henry Cavill Leave The Witcher? Here's the Alleged Reason

Who Is Leaving Chicago Med? 6 Actors Exiting Series