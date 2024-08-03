Fans saw Hunter Clowdus' JJ leave The CW's All American at the end of Season 5, leading to questions about what exactly happened with him.

After starting as a linebacker for Beverly Hills High School, Clowdus' JJ Parker would eventually become the school's quarterback as his star status elevated season by season.

Season 5 saw him go through his toughest challenges yet after joining a fraternity — one that put a heavy emphasis on drinking and partying and led him down a dark path.

What Happened to All American's JJ?

The CW

Season 5 marked Hunter Clowdus's last appearance as JJ Parker in The CW's All American.

Season 6, Episode 1 revealed that JJ moved to Tibet to continue his path toward spiritual enlightenment, which first started in Season 5.

That season saw him on academic probation, leading to an intervention started by his drinking problem. He was also struggling to juggle his responsibilities with football, academics, and his fraternity, even asking to leave the football team to address his mental health issues.

TVLine also reported that his exit from the series would give him a storyline that was "organically wrapped" as Season 5 ended.

Clowdus was one of the original All American cast members from Season 1, making 61 appearances in the series.

Why Did JJ Actor Leave All American?

While JJ's exit from All American was relatively smooth, Hunter Clowdus' departure was far from easy, as he revealed some drama that went down behind the scenes.

On Instagram in November 2023, Clowdus admitted in a comment reply that he did not "want to air out details" at that time and made it clear that he "[hated] the exit for the fans" of the show:

Q: "I just wanna know was the cast treating u different or was it like the producers and things" Clowdus: "respectfully I don’t want to air out details at the moment but just know I’m feeling myself again and although I hate the exit for the fans, I’m feeling great feeling wanted and loved again by those around me. "

Responding to another fan's claim that he quit the show, he clarified, "I don't think quit is the right word."

He revealed that he started to "feel very unwelcome there" and that it took "a toll on [his] mental health." While he was willing to push through it and come back, Clowdus placed some of the blame on The CW, calling it "their decision to not continue" his story:

"hey man! I don’t think quit is the right word haha but yeah I unfortunately won’t be returning for the fans. I began to feel very unwelcome there and it was really taking a toll on my mental health. I still wanted to come back for the fans but at the end of the day it was their decision to not continue JJ’s character. "

Additionally, fans noticed Clowdus unfollowed many of his All American co-stars on social media after Season 5 wrapped. He also unfollowed the show's social pages, distancing himself further from The CW's hit program.

Considering this turn of events, Clowdus' eventual return to All American as JJ seems unlikely unless any sentiments between the cast behind the scenes change.

While the actor has not since revealed what happened, there still seems to be some bad blood between him and the team as his story ends.

All American is streaming for free on The CW's website and Netflix.

Read more about All American below:

Why Taye Diggs Left All American: Billy Baker's Departure Explained

Here's When All American Season 7's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Is Olivia Leaving All American? Samantha Logan's Character Future Explained