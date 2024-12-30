J.J. Abrams’ Black Superman Movie Receives First Update In Years

J.J. Abrams’ long-gestating Superman flick, which was to focus on a Black version of the Man of Steel might still have some fight left in it.

Superman is an icon, and nothing short of it. Since 1938, the Last Son of Krypton has been wowing audiences across multiple mediums, including, but not limited to comic books, cartoons, and live-action films.

One such film, which made waves upon its 2021 announcement, was a Superman film that would center around a Black version of the legendary hero. What’s more, J.J. Abrams was to produce, with a script written by distinguished author Ta-Nehisi Coates. But radio silence on the project has persisted.

New Word on Abrams and Coates’ Superman Movie

Variety reported that the Black Superman movie is “technically still alive” even though there has been no official update given on it since early 2023.

The film was a direct result of the so-called “mega-deal” between J.J. Abrams and Warner Bros. (WB) worth a staggering $500 million, one of the largest overall agreements made of this kind.

As per the terms, Abrams was given money to pull in writers for projects that he would greenlight exclusively for WB. One such writer was Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed journalist and author in his own right, but perhaps better known to the pop culture sector for his bestselling run on Black Panther for Marvel Comics.

While it was never clear exactly which Black incarnation of Superman (there are several) the movie would focus on, there has not been word from Warner on the film’s development in quite some time, with the only substantial, fresh information coming from secondhand sources.

The Black Superman movie should also not be confused with a similar project that was in the works at WB. In 2021, Collider first gave details on a Superman series from Michael B. Jordan for Max that would have starred a Black protagonist, but it was unconfirmed if Jordan would have portrayed the lead.

With director James Gunn’s high-profile Superman project on the horizon and releasing in Summer 2025, it may also be that Abrams’ Supes movie has fallen by the wayside.

Which Black Superman Might Abrams’ Movie Be About?

There are several different avenues that Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates could have traveled down for their Black-led Superman movie, as there have been a handful of Black characters who have taken up the mantle in the comics.

The first is Val-Zod, who hails from arguably the famous alternate universe within DC’s Multiverse: Earth-2. Val-Zod survived Krypton’s destruction after being rescued by Kal-El’s birth parents, Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van.

Many of his adventures involve teaming up with other beloved DC superheroes such as Batman, Red Tornado, and Power Girl. Val-Zod was also to be the central character in Michael B. Jordan’s likely-canceled Max series.

Another option might be Calvin Ellis. On Earth-23, Ellis’ origin story follows many of the same beats as Clark Kent’s (Infant sent away to faraway Earth to escape home’s collapse, winds up taken in by human parents, etc.).

But this take has a significant twist with the idea that, in addition to fighting crime and keeping humanity safe as Superman, Calvin Ellis also serves as the President of the United States.

Or, it is always possible that the J.J. Abrams-backed picture would simply feature a Black Clark Kent. There are multitudes of interesting ways to present Clark’s classic story while also adding in what it means to exist as a Black man in the modern day.

While J.J. Abrams never officially announced which of these heroes would star in his Superman project, a compelling story surely could have been crafted around any one of them. On the topic of a Black actor putting on the cape, fan-favorite Supes Henry Cavill perhaps put it best:

“Superman's far more than skin color. Superman is an ideal. Superman's an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts."

The next Superman film, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, hits theaters on July 11, 2025. The trailer for that film is due to hit the internet on Thursday, December 19.