Jessica Chobot Announces New Show After Leaving Expedition X (And It Looks Great)

After months of waiting, former Expedition X host Jessica Chobot announced her new show after leaving the hit supernatural series. For seven seasons, Chobot served as host on the beloved Expedition X Discovery series. However, in 2024, it was revealed she would be stepping away from the show to pursue her own reality TV projects with the network. Thus began a months-long saga of fans wondering where Chobot's new show was, and if/when it was going to happen at all.

Jessica Chobot recently took to Instagram, revealing her first new show since leaving Expedition X. Titled "Bigfoot Took Her," the new Discovery series has been described as a collision of true crime and the supernatural, following Chobot and her team as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of Theresa Ann Bier.

In the late 80s, Bier went missing in the forests of Northern California after heading into the woods with a local man. While some believe the 16-year-old Bier was murdered, others have pondered whether something more supernatural may have been at play.

The logline reads, "In 1987, Theresa Ann Bier vanished deep into Ghost Canyon. The only witness? A man claiming Bigfoot took her. Decades later, the case is reopened and the truth that emerges is more disturbing than anyone could have predicted."

Chobot will be joined by veteran Los Angeles Police Department officer Robert Collier, as they investigate what they describe as "one of the strangest cold cases in U.S. history."

Chobot notably left Expedition X heading into Season 8 of the hit supernatural docuseries. After that, the fan-favorite TV personality was quick to reveal she was working on something new, but what that would actually look like remained to be seen.

Chobot revealed a cryptic first look at her first post-Expedition X show back in March, although it is unclear if this was for Bigfoot Took Her or not.

The 48-year-old then updated fans in late July, revealing she was unsure when audiences would get to see her new series, but that wait has seemingly come to an end.

A first trailer for the new show is available online now, teasing mind-bending twists and the kind of supernatural action Chobot's work has become known for over the last decade and change.

Most of the action takes place in the Sierra Nevada National Forest, where Bier's disappearance occurred nearly 40 years ago, featuring new interviews with Bier's family as well as locals with knowledge of the story.

The three-part Bigfoot Took Her limited series starts its run on Discovery and HBO Max on Wednesday, October 29. It is unclear whether Chobot has any other TV projects (with or without Discovery) in the works at the time.

Jessica Chobot's TV Future Explained

Fans of Jessica Chobot have been hurting over the last year or so. The beloved TV personality has been absent from TV sets, with her former series, Expedition X, continuing without her (read more about Jessica Chobot's Expedition X replacement here).

That wait, thankfully, is set to come to an end in a matter of weeks, as Chobot returns to the screen for more investigative supernatural fun.

However, at only three episodes, Chobot's new show will come and go incredibly quickly, leaving fans once again waiting in the lurch for more of the fan-favorite Discovery host.

Hopefully, Chobot is getting a series like Bigfoot Took Her from Discovery, a sign of the faith the network has in the former Expedition X cast member. Perhaps this three-part series is just the start of an even deeper relationship between Chobot and Discovery.

Perhaps this is what the TV host's future holds: exploring these long-standing, supernatural-adjacent cold cases in one-off series, released every few months.