Who Is Jan Luis Castellanos? 4 Things to Know About Uglies' Croy Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Get the scoop on Jan Luis Castellanos, one of the actors appearing in Netflix’s Uglies.

Based on Scott Westerfield’s 2005 novel of the same name, Uglies presents an unsettling dystopian future. One in which all teenagers are mandated to undergo extensive cosmetic surgery once they hit 16, in order to conform to the world’s lofty, generic beauty standards. In the film, Jan Luis Castellanos portrays Croy.

Meet Jan Luis Castellanos - Biography Details

Jan Luis Castellanos Moved to Los Angeles With Barely Any Money

Before being cast on the smash hit teen drama 13 Reasons Why for Netflix, Jan Luis Castellanos had approximately $50 in his possession. Homeless, Castellanos resorted to sleeping on Hollywood’s famous Sunset Boulevard.

The young actor recalled to Mud Magazine that the “pent-up emotion” brought on by his personal struggles turned out to be precisely what Netflix wanted for the character of Diego Torres on 13 Reasons Why:

"I had a ton of stuff going on at the moment. Little did I know that all the pent-up emotion I had would be exactly what they were looking for."

Netflix reached out to Castellanos, wanting him to self-tape his audition before the streamer made its final call on his casting. Unfortunately, the timing was less than ideal, and he had to film his scenes on his phone in the middle of an airport. But all’s well that ends well; Castellanos “had an offer” upon landing at his destination:

"As soon as I touched down [in Wyoming], I had an offer. It's crazy how things happen."

Jan Luis Majorly Influenced His 13 Reasons Why Role

After being cast as Diego on 13 Reasons Why, Jan Luis Castellanos had many a conversation with series creator Brian Yorkey.

These talks shaped the character and ultimately seemed to take Diego in new directions, much to Castellanos’ delight. He noted that his own native language was even incorporated into his dialogue:

"He even let me speak a bit of Spanish, which is a huge part of my culture. It made me feel more at home with my character."

Jan Luis Landed His Runaways Role Without an Agent

Castellanos has certainly run the gamut when it comes to high-concept, young adult dramas. Case in point, he portrayed Topher on three episodes of Runaways during the Marvel series’ second season on Hulu.

Impressively, Castellanos scored the part before he had a talent agent, as he explained to The Blunt Post:

“I didn’t have an agent when I had landed the role of ‘Topher’ on Marvel’s Runaways’. It just goes to show that anything is possible.”

Several fans have approached the actor since his stint on Runaways, recognizing him from the series. Castellanos remarked “It was nice:”

I was caught a bit off-guard the first time. I was at the gym all pumped up when I had someone come up to me and say ‘hey, you’re on ‘Runaways’ right?’ It was a funny feeling, trying to fathom what had happened. You’d be surprised how much these fans know about Topher from the comics. It was nice.

Additionally, he was asked by the outlet if he appreciated the value and importance of appearing in a Marvel project. Castellanos' response was a resounding yes:

“Honestly, yes! It really hits me when I’m around people and that’s the choice of conversation. Growing up, I admired all these great actors, from Robert Downey Jr. to Ryan Reynolds. It’s something I’m definitely proud of and a name I must live up to.”

Jan Luis Heard About Uglies While Filming Tall Girl 2

Speaking to CBR, 29-year-old Jan Luis Castellanos (born September 11, 1995) revealed that he first caught wind of Uglies whilst working on the 2022 rom-com Tall Girl 2. But once he had heard about the project, he became “drawn to the character” of Croy:

“I remember I was on the set of [the movie] ‘Tall Girl 2’ when I heard about this project. They were still working on the script, and I was like you know what, let me get my hands on the book just in case. I was drawn to the character and the opportunity came. Honestly, I auditioned for, like, everything in the movie. [Laughs.]”

Castellanos also interviewed with Pop Culturalist about the prospect of a sequel to Uglies. When asked if he had heard discussions about a follow-up, Castellanos confessed that he was in the dark:

“Yeah, with me, myself, and I. [laughs] I spoke with Scott about it. Honestly, we don’t know until the first movie comes out. You just hope that you can continue telling this story. At the end of the day, we actors hope that we can continue doing what we love to do, and that’s telling stories.”

However, he did admit that the idea of adapting the second Uglies novel into another movie was appealing as “there are a lot of good things in store for Croy:”

“I’m excited for the second book because there are a lot of good things in store for Croy. It’s out there. I’m excited to continue exploring this character, and I hope we get to do it. I hope people receive it well. People will understand the message of the film, and as long as they do, I think we’ll be all right. We might come back for another one.”

According to director McG, though, the Uglies sequel getting produced depends on the film finding a strong audience.

How To Follow Jan Luis Online

Jan Luis Castellanos can be seen on Instagram at the handle @janluiscastellanos.

