James Gunn Reveals Why Tom Cruise Wasn’t Cast as Guardians 3 Character

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn revealed why he didn't cast someone like Tom Cruise in the role of Adam Warlock for the MCU, who instead will be brought to life by Will Poulter.

Not Making Tom Cruise an Infant

Marvel

In an interview with Empire Online, James Gunn, the director behind the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Holiday Special, spoke on the casting of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

The director first started off by making it clear that Warlock's role in the story is "more complicated" than just being a villain to the film's group of heroes:

“It’s kind of more complicated than that... But he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.”

As for why Gunn didn't choose to hire an actor such as Tom Cruise, he noted that he "wanted the person who had dramatic chops and comedic chops:"

“People online were saying, ‘Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock... I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future... He could become this really important character."

