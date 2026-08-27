James Gunn Sparks ‘The Killing Joke’ Joker Speculation for DCU Batman

One of the most famous tales in the Dark Knight's storied history is The Killing Joke, a 1988 graphic novel written by the legendary Alan Moore. The tale is famous for its psychological study of Batman and Joker's dynamic, and the origin that it presents for the Clown Prince of Crime as a failed stand-up comedian. But its lasting impact on DC lore came as Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, was shot through the spine and paralyzed by the Joker, prompting her transition into Batman's girl in the chair