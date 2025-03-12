New 'Jack the Ripper' Movie Demand Reaches New High Thanks to Benedict Cumberbatch Mystery Film Fan Poster Going Viral

A poster for a Jack the Ripper movie featuring Benedict Cumberbatch is in the midst of going viral as fan demand for the film skyrockets.

Is a Jack the Ripper Movie Releasing In 2025?

A new poster is going viral (largely on Facebook) teasing a new Jack the Ripper movie starring MCU veteran Benedict Cumberbatch being released in 2025.

The poster shows Cumberbatch in a 17th-century-style outfit and a top hat as he looks over the city of London with a group of people below him:

Jack the Ripper poster

Additionally, in late September, an apparent trailer for the supposed Jack the Ripper movie made the rounds on YouTube and social media.

Important to note is that this poster and any other marketing for the movie are fan-made, and there are no plans for a Jack the Ripper movie with Benedict Cumberbatch to be made.

The only thing close to a Jack the Ripper movie coming out soon is a film called Doctor Plague, which is due for a limited release in the United Kingdom on April 25. This story takes inspiration from Jack the Ripper, following a masked serial killer in East London as a detective seeks to stop the murders.

Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch has a packed schedule ahead of him with at least six movies he is revealed to be cast in by trade publications.

Most prominent on that schedule is his return as Doctor Stephen Strange in the MCU, which will come next with Avengers: Doomsday. Filming for that epic crossover movie is reportedly starting this month, and Cumberbatch is expected to have a big role in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Fans expect Strange to also play a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars after Cumberbatch said he is in "a lot" of the Multiverse Saga's ultimate culmination event. While those two films are expected to be shot close to one another, Cumberbatch also has at least five other appearances on his schedule.

The Hollywood veteran is working on movies like The Phoenician Scheme (Wes Anderson), Wife & Dog (Guy Ritchie), and Morning (Justin Kurzel).