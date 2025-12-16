IT: Welcome to Derry Star Reveals What Rich Would Have Said to Marge at His Funeral

IT: Welcome to Derry has a fan-favorite character, and somehow it isn't Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. No, the boy causing fervor around the internet is Arian S. Cartaya's Rich. Rich has a legendary love story with Matilda Lawler's Marge Truman, one that ended tragically when The Black Spot burned down in Episode 7, and Rich sacrificed himself to save his crush. However, the finale delivered an incredible surprise: that wasn't the last of Rich.

In a fantastic moment of victory, Rich's spirit is the "God damn miracle" that saves the day, defeats Pennywise, and keeps the cosmic entity from getting out. The finale also features an emotional scene in which Rich attends his own funeral, as Marge delivers a heartfelt eulogy.

But what would Rich have said to Marge after that speech, if he could have said anything at all? Cartaya sat down with The Direct to discuss his character's legendary love story, while also answering that very question.

Cartaya noted that, "Rich would probably just say, like, 'I love you forever and ever, and I will always love you.'" The actor also added that "Marge's speech, honestly, made [him] cry just watching it from the monitors."

More of The Direct's interview with Arian S. Cartaya can be read below.

Arian S. Cartaya Reveals What Rich Would Have Said to Marge at the Funeral

Rich & Marge Have the Love Story of the Year.

The Direct: "The graveyard scene was very powerful as well. And you didn't even have to say a word. You know, what was the experience like playing Rich at Rich's own funeral? Was it like a weird, like—this is strange?"

Arian S. Cartaya: It was definitely weird being on set that day and just standing there doing nothing. But one of the memories that I remember the most was Blake [Cameron James]. When he stepped off set, he was still crying. He was still very emotional, because, you know, his best friend, he's dead. He's like, that's what he had to think about. And, I mean, it's just crazy, but that's actually the only scene that I have with my parents. So, it was great to meet my parents, and very emotional as well. You know, Marge's speech, honestly, made me cry just watching it from the monitors. It was very, very impressive.

The Direct: "If Rich could have said anything to Marge there at the end, what do you think he would have said?"

Cartaya: Rich would probably just say, like, 'I love you forever and ever, and I will always love you.' I just feel like, if those were his last words, it would definitely be realistic.

The Direct: "Your love story with Marge is the stuff of legends right now. How does it feel to be the subject of the love story of the year?"

Cartaya: I mean, it feels great. I love it. It's just an honor, going from seeing all these TV shows and all these great love stories and then being the love story of the year myself, and it's great. It feels awesome.

Arian S. Cartaya Explains How He Played Dead

Cartaya Was Told That He 'Can't Goof Around' Like Normal

The Direct: "What direction did Andy give you in terms of how to perform, given that, you know, you are dead? What is that level of emotion or acknowledgement of just the situation around you?"

Arian S. Cartaya: I do remember that my acting coach, he was like, 'Listen, this is a really special scene. You can't goof around. You can't jump all over the place like you always do. You have to keep it more intimate and keep it more in, to yourself.' And I feel like, obviously, he had a reason to help the other actors. Because, I mean, I'm just there to be dead. And obviously, all the other actors, especially Matilda [Lawler], she has to put so much effort into her character, and really feel that emotion, like you see your best friend, the person you trust the most, just dead. And she's incredible at what she does. And just, it's amazing.

The Direct: "Obviously, you die in Episode 7, but that's not the end. You get to be the miracle that saves the day. How did it feel to be the missing piece that helped defeat Pennywise?"

Cartaya: It's an honor... Andy's imagination is crazy. It could go from this side to the other in two seconds. And it wasn't like Rich was never scared of Pennywise, so he just sees Pennywise as a regular clown. And he just, he wanted to help the kids. He wants to help The Losers because, obviously, Rich was a loser himself, and he just wants to be a part of that again, like he misses that. So it was great.

Filming Rich's Tragic Death Scene in IT: Welcome to Derry

"I Think It Couldn't Have Ended Any Better."

The Direct: "Was there ever any talk of showing anything more of your death, or was it pretty much always kind of, we saw, your sacrifice and then the aftermath?"

Arian S. Cartaya: Yeah, it was from the beginning. It was just the sacrifice and then the aftermath. It wasn't until I actually read the script that I found out that Marge actually finds Rich dead behind the fridge. But yeah, that was a really cool scene to film. And it was basically all CGI with the fire. And it was super impressive to see, finally on the big screen, it was amazing.

The Direct: "Did you have trouble holding your breath long enough to be dead?"

Cartaya: Yeah, we actually started the day off with that scene, and my eyes were closed, so it's like, 'Oh, okay, I just have to hold my breath for like 30 seconds with my eyes closed.' And then Andy was like, No, you're gonna open your eyes, because then it's for sure you're dead. Like you're dead, there's no coming back. And then, that was another problem as well, like I had to hold my eyes open and hold my breath for 30 seconds. And. Yeah, it was crazy...

The Direct: "I saw a crazy comment online, and they were wrong, but they were like, 'Oh, I was bummed that Marge lived,' because they felt that it was unrealistic and lessened the stakes. I think that's ridiculous, but you know, as her Knight in Shining Armor yourself, what are your thoughts on people that are like, 'Oh, I wish that played out worse?'"

Cartaya: I've definitely seen so many videos like, oh, it should have been Marge. Oh, it should have been this, because everyone hates Marge, like, for some reason, but I think that it couldn't have ended any better. Rich sacrifices his life for Marge, and Marge goes on to be an amazing mother. And what else can I say?

The full interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim and IT: Welcome to Derry star Arian S Cartaya can be viewed below: