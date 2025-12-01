IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 7 Trailer Confirms Bob Gray’s Tragic Backstory as the Real Pennywise Clown

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 7 is confirmed to explore Bob Gray's tragic backstory before succumbing to the influence of the ancient evil that tormented Derry, Maine. 2019's IT: Chapter Two laid the groundwork for Pennywise's origins after an old woman named Mrs. Kersh told Beverly Marsh about the story of her father who worked as a carnival performer before eventually revealing that this lady is only one of Pennywise's many forms in the franchise. The sequel also included a scene showing Pennywise's human form in the form of Robert "Bob" Gray taunting Beverly, leading many to speculate how this individual transformed into the killer clown that tormented Derry.

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 6 eventually confirmed that one of the main characters in the series, Mrs. Ingrid Kersh, is the daughter of the real Pennywise the Dancing Clown and she has been trying to bring her father's humanity back because she believed that he was corrupted by the ancient evil. The latest installment also revealed that Kersh has been assisting Pennywise by luring the kids to their impending doom, believing that the sacrifice would bring her father back. While this betrayal shocked Lilly Bainbridge (and the viewers), Episode 7 is confirmed to shed some light on the real backstory behind Bob Gray.

Welcome to Derry Episode 7 Trailer Provided a Major Hint about Bob Gray's Backstory

The trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 7 confirmed that the next installment will finally give a proper explanation behind Bob Gray's origin as the real Pennywise, and a hidden clue revealed that he has a tragic backstory.

At the 0:14 mark of the trailer, it can be seen that part of the act of Bob Gray's Pennywise includes a graveyard and a beaver holding some flowers on its back. This could be a major hint that his act is paying tribute to someone from his past, potentially his late wife or mother, thus confirming his tragic backstory in IT: Welcome to Derry.

At the 0:27 mark of the trailer, Bob Gray and a young Ingrid Kersh dressed as Periwinkle can be seen practicing their act, indicating that there are only two of them in their lives. This could explain Ingrid's obsession of trying to bring her father back in 1962 because she would've not become a willing assistant of Pennywise if she had a mother whom she can lean to.

The possibility that Bob Gray may be grieving makes him the perfect candidate for Pennywise to influence, which explains why it was easier for the ancient evil to manipulate him and eventually take over the dancing clown persona to lure future victims into their doom.

The full trailer from HBO Max can be seen below:

Directed by Andy Muschietti, IT: Welcome to Derry explores the continued torment of Pennywise in the town of Derry as he chooses another set of young victims during one of its 27-year cycles. The series premiered on HBO Max on October 26, 2025.

Is Bob Gray Really Bad in Welcome to Derry?

This major hint from the trailer that Bob Gray has a tragic backstory is more than enough reason to believe that he is not truly bad.

Bob wanted to give his only daughter, Ingrid, a life worth living, which is why he decided to continue his shows as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. However, the ancient evil's influence and hold in the town of Derry could've overtaken Bob Gray's resilience, leading to his eventual downfall.

It's possible that Bob willingly sacrificed himself to Pennywise in exchange for protecting his daughter. A deal could've been made, which explains why the killer clown decided to spare Ingrid Kersh in the 1935 flashback sequence in Episode 6.

In Stephen King's 1986 novel, Pennywise utilized the Bob Gray persona to gain the trust of the kids who eventually became his future victims. This is a subtle hint that Bob Gray is a nice person and Pennywise wanted to maximize it by making the kids believe that he will not hurt them.