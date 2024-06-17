Here's When iPhone 16's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

2024 will be the 18th straight year of Apple introducing a new iteration of its flagship smartphone: the iPhone 16.

In 2023, the iPhone 15 series, including the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, made a significant change, transitioning to USB-C for charging, replacing the Lightning cable connector.

On top of that series-wide alteration, all new models feature the Dynamic Island, first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, eliminating the notch display.

However, while these new changes and upgrades were exciting last year, many potential customers have already shifted their sights on the new series of iPhone.

When Will the iPhone 16 Release?

Every year Apple holds a special September iPhone launch event to announce, display, and show off their brand new line-up of smartphones.

However, the exact date for that event has yet to be announced for the iPhone 16.

The official date for the September event, where the release will be announced, is typically revealed in August.

Apple has reportedly scheduled the manufacturing of iPhone 16 screens to begin in June, indicating that the production timeline is on track.

That said, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 in early September 2024, with a likely announcement date on either September 3 or 10.

Based on previous years, pre-orders would begin shortly after the announcement, and shipping would start about a week later.

This launch pattern aligns with the iPhone 15 release, which was announced on September 12, 2023, and went on sale on September 22.

What Will Be New on the iPhone 16?

Like every previous iteration, the iPhone 16 lineup will feature notable updates.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to increase in size to 6.3 inches, and the Pro Max to 6.9 inches, while the standard models retain current sizes.

In addition, all models will incorporate the Action Button, previously exclusive to Pro models. The lineup will likely use new A-series chips with enhanced efficiency and performance, and Pro models may feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem for superior 5G connectivity.

Some other rumors suggest improved camera technology, with the Pro Max possibly getting a super telephoto periscope camera for increased optical zoom.

Other potential upgrades include micro-lens technology for displays, better thermal design, and increased RAM. A major factor for consumers, the price, might rise due to higher component costs.

Look out for the new iPhone 16 to be released in early September.