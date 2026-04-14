Invincible Season 4 Episode 7 Trailer Spoils Major Reunion (And Fans Aren’t Happy)

A new teaser for Season 4 of Invincible, parodying Michael Bay's Transformers, has Peter Cullen's Thaedus giving a rousing speech to the Coalition before their impending attack on the Viltrumite homeworld. Throughout the teaser, snippets of scenes are shown, including one reunion that has sparked concern with fans.

The last time Nolan spoke with Debbie, she rejected his apology and told him to get out of her house and never come back. A gut-renching rebuke that put into question whether Nolan and Debbie would ever get back together.

However, one scene from the new teaser suggests that the two will have at least one more talk before Season 4 ends.

Invincible Spoils Nolan and Debbie's Second Reunion

As Thaedus gave his speech to the galaxy in the new Invincible teaser, fans were shocked to see Debbie standing alongside Nolan in what appeared to be a spaceship, believing that it meant she would be appearing in Episode 7, "Don't Do Anything Rash," despite the upcoming attack on Viltrum.

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Keep in mind that not everything in this teaser, including Debbie's appearance, is from the next episode, "Don't Do Anything Rash," and that some are likely from the season finale. Additionally, upon closer inspection, Nolan and Debbie are looking down at Earth, not Talescria, making her appearance in Episode 7 even less likely.

Regardless, fans aren't happy about Debbie's appearance because of its greater implications for their relationship. After all, it's strange even to see Debbie willing to stand in the same room as Nolan again, let alone get on a spaceship with him, after the verbal thrashing she gave Nolan.

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Given that four months have likely passed since they last spoke, Debbie's anger toward Nolan may have simmered enough to tolerate his presence. But that hasn't stopped fans from being concerned that Debbie may forgive Nolan and get back together with him by the end of this season.

Will Nolan and Debbie Reconcile?

At least in the comics, the two get back together by the end of the Viltrumite War. Even then, fans were frustrated by how easily Nolan and Debbie reconciled after everything he did, which is why so many were happy to see Debbie push back more against Nolan's attempt at seeking forgiveness.

While some fans even wished the two would never rekindle their relationship, that was unlikely unless the series made serious deviations from the comics. Many more hoped that it would at least take longer for Nolan to regain Debbie's trust. However, there's one reason such a quick reconciliation won't happen: Paul.

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In the comics, Debbie abruptly broke up with him off-panel during the time skip, which seems far less likely in the series. Not only has Paul been far more developed, but so has their relationship, to the point that they're moving in together. Even his relationship with the boys is better, with Oliver going so far as to praise his spaghetti in "Don't Do Anything Rash."

Debbie cutting ties with Paul without a proper resolution to their romance wouldn't just come out of nowhere; it would be a disservice to her character, especially after she so harshly rejected Nolan. If that's the case, then why would she be in space with him above Earth?

It may be Nolan attempting another, more genuine, apology. One that Debbie might reciprocate better, but not enough for them to get back together like the comics. It would be a good first step to rectify the comics so that Debbie forgiving Nolan comes off more naturally, while her breaking it off with Paul isn't so easily written off.