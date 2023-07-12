Invincible Season 2 Release Date Announcement Incoming: When to Expect It

By Klein Felt Posted:
Invincible Amazon

Fans finally know when they can expect to see Invincible Season 2's release date announced.

The second batch of episodes based on Robert Kirkman's super-powered graphic novel series has long been teased to be coming this year.  

While no specific release date has yet been given, Kirkman has been vocal about the second season "coming along really great" after it got a release window for "late 2023."

Invincible Season 2 Release Date Incoming

Invincible show poster
Amazon

Invincible Season 2 has been revealed as having a San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel at this year's event, meaning a release date announcement is likely on the way. 

The official Twitter account for Prime Video's animated superhero series tweeted remarking that, "More Season 2 news" is on the way "At SDCC" accompanied by a meme teasing more info is on the way:

"More Season 2 news! In 2 weeks! At SDCC! No sandstorms!!! (that we're aware of)"

Amongst this news is almost certainly an official release date for Season 2, given the series is expected to return by the end of the year. 

According to an official listing for the panel (via Variety), Invincible creator Robert Kirkman and members of the cast and crew will be present to break the news to the lucky fans in attendance for the event. 

When Will Invincible Season 2 Release?

All fans have to grip onto when it comes to a release date for Invincible Season 2 is that "late 2023" timing that was seen at the end of the series' Season 2 teaser trailer. 

However, that all looks like it is about to change as the show is headed to Comic-Con. 

On the TV front, Prime Video has a fairly clear runway when it comes to its originals on the platform.

The furthest-out tentpole title coming to the streamer for 2023 is Season 2 of the hit fantasy adaptation Wheel of Time

Given Wheel of Time starts its eight-week run on September 22, it feels likely Invincible could slot in immediately following that.

That would mean Season 2 of the super-powered series would debut on Friday, November 17, which feels just about right. 

Invincible Season 1 can be streamed now on Prime Video.

