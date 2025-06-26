5 Iconic Marvel & DC Rivalries That Hollywood Has Somehow Never Adapted

Comic book movies have carved out a massive space in pop culture, pulling heroes and villains from the pages of Marvel and DC into a large variety of cinematic universes. The thrill of seeing these characters clash has hooked audiences for decades. But not every legendary rivalry from the comics has made the jump to live-action, and some of the best are still waiting in the wings.

Across both Marvel and DC, certain rivalries run deeper than a simple clash of powers. They’re often built on betrayal, ideological differences, legacy, or sometimes, simply pure hatred. The cinematic universes are running out of steam, grasping for something fresh, and some of the most compelling conflicts packed with drama, weight, and history are sitting right there in comic book archives, waiting to be told on screen. Both studios have a horde of characters that could even crossover on screen in the future.

5 Marvel & DC Battles That Need To Hit the Big Screen

Superman vs. Brainiac

Superman The Animated Series

Brainiac, one of Superman’s most formidable foes, first appeared in Action Comics #242 (July 1958), created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino. Initially depicted as a green-skinned alien scientist from the planet Colu, Brainiac sought to collect and shrink entire cities, including Kandor, the Kryptonian capital, to preserve their knowledge.

His cold, calculating intellect and obsession with data make him a perfect foil for Superman’s strength and heart. Over the years, Brainiac evolved into a more complex entity, often portrayed as a living computer or AI with a network of drones, as seen in Superman: The Animated Series and modern comics like Superman #1 (2018).

His rivalry with Superman is often over ideological differences. Brainiac’s pursuit of knowledge at any cost versus Superman’s belief in protecting life make them huge rivals.

A live-action Superman vs. Brainiac clash would be a visual and thematic spectacle. Brainiac’s ability to shrink cities or hijack technology offers a blockbuster-level battle, with his emotionless demeanor contrasting beautifully with Superman’s humanity. There have been calls for Brainiac to feature in James Gunn's DCU.

X-Men vs. The Brood

Marvel Comics

The Brood, a parasitic alien race inspired by H.R. Giger’s Alien, debuted in Uncanny X-Men #155 (March 1982), created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum. Resembling insectoid xenomorphs, the Brood implants embryos in hosts, turning them into new Brood.

Their clash with the X-Men peaked in Uncanny X-Men #162-166 (1982-1983), where the team, including Wolverine and Storm, was captured and infected while aiding Carol Danvers (then Binary).

The X-Men’s fight against the Brood is a deep survival story that depicts their resilience and unity against a horrifying, existential threat. The Brood have since reappeared in titles like X-Men: Gold (2017), cementing their status as one of the team’s most terrifying foes.

The X-Men vs. the Brood is tailor-made for a gritty, R-rated sci-fi horror film. A live-action adaptation of the Brood’s grotesque designs and dread would amplify the X-Men’s themes of survival and unity, offering a raw, terrifying spin on the superhero genre.

Daredevil vs. The Owl

Marvel Comics

The Owl, a cunning crime lord with enhanced agility and flight-like gliding, first appeared in Daredevil #3 (August 1964), created by Stan Lee and Joe Orlando. Leland Owlsley, a corrupt financier turned supervillain, uses his wealth and underworld connections to challenge Daredevil’s crusade in Hell’s Kitchen.

Unlike Kingpin’s brute force, the Owl’s strength lies in his strategic mind and bizarre physicality, often employing henchmen or mechanical traps. Key stories, like Daredevil #80 (1971) and Daredevil #301 (1992), showcase their rivalry as a battle of wits, with Daredevil’s radar sense pitted against the Owl’s unpredictable schemes.

In the Netflix series Daredevil (2015), Leland Owlsley, portrayed by Bob Gunton, appears as a key figure in Wilson Fisk's criminal empire, serving as his money launderer and financier.

Unlike his comic book counterpart, who becomes the supervillain The Owl with enhanced agility, gliding abilities, and a bird-like appearance, Owlsley in the show is a cunning but non-superpowered businessman. He never adopts the "The Owl" identity, and his arc ends with his death, orchestrated by Fisk.

The Owl remains a staple of Daredevil’s rogues gallery, though less prominent than Kingpin or Bullseye. Daredevil vs. the Owl would offer a street-level, noir-flavored thriller battle for the MCU.

Doctor Strange vs. Nightmare

Marvel Comics

Nightmare, one of Doctor Strange’s most iconic adversaries, debuted in Strange Tales #110 (July 1963), created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. As the ruler of the Nightmare Realm within the Dream Dimension, he feeds on the psychic energies of dreamers, twisting their fears into tormenting nightmares.

A Class Three demon, comparable to Dormammu, Nightmare first clashed with Doctor Strange when the Sorcerer Supreme entered the Dream Dimension to aid a man plagued by dark dreams.

Their rivalry, spanning decades in comics like Doctor Strange #30 (1978), often sees Nightmare trying to trap Strange or invade the waking world, challenging the sorcerer’s mental and mystical resolve.

Doctor Strange vs. Nightmare, which almost happened in Doctor Strange 2, would blend psychological horror with dazzling mystical action. Nightmare’s power to manipulate dreams could create surreal, terrifying visuals where reality and nightmare blur, pushing Strange to confront his deepest fears.

Storm vs. The Shadow King

Marvel Comics

The Shadow King, a malevolent psychic entity, first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #117 (January 1979), created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. An ancient mutant with the power to possess minds and feed on psychic energy, he thrives on chaos and corruption.

His rivalry with Storm, Ororo Munroe, intensified in Uncanny X-Men #253-280 (1989-1991), during the Muir Island Saga, where he targeted her due to her powerful will and mutant abilities, attempting to possess her and manipulate the X-Men. They have had several other clashes, with some of the most notable ones being the Lifedeath storyline and X-Men: Worlds Apart (2008).

Storm vs. The Shadow King would deliver a mix of visceral action and psychological intensity, especially now that the X-Men are going to feature heavily in the MCU.