Watch: Disney Reveals 8-Foot Walking Hulk Animatronic On-Stage D23 Expo

The 2022 D23 Fan Expo gave Disney fans from all across the fandom something to celebrate, from news about upcoming Star Wars entries to fresh reveals about everything on the way in the MCU's Multiverse Saga. And on top of the new characters and stories being added on screen, fans also have new experiences at multiple Avengers-themed areas from the Disney Parks to look forward to as well.

One such addition will be the introduction of a story in which the Mad Titan Thanos won the battle in Avengers: Endgame, bringing live-action and animated heroes all together to take down the ultra-powerful big bad. Fans saw concept art featuring both Captain Americas, the cartoon and live-action Spider-Men, and even Charlie Cox's Daredevil as Earth and the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes jump into battle in this non-MCU-canon adventure.

This comes on top of new characters that will be seen in person at Avengers Campus, the newest (and biggest) of which was just confirmed at a live D23 presentation.

Hulk Coming to Avengers Campus

Via Inside the Magic, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro revealed an 8-foot tall animatronic Hulk that will come to Avengers Campus in Disney's California Adventure in September.

This version of the Hulk is taken straight from Avengers: Endgame, donning the Quantum Suit that Smart Hulk helped Ant-Man and the Avengers develop for the Time Heist.

During the presentation, via MouseSteps, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo appeared in a video celebrating the new addition to Avengers Campus. He also teased that the team should add a little bit of green to the color scheme to the area:

"Hey guys! I just wanted to drop in, I’m watching the live stream, this is amazing. But I just have one suggestion, just for off to the side. Avengers Campus is incredible, and I’m just asking if you, maybe suggesting, that you expand the palate a little bit. You got red and blue, you got red and gold, you got black and silver, I’m just saying you might need a little color. How about, you know, green? Just a suggestion, ask them to think about it, I’ll let you get back, you guys are doing an amazing job. Sending my love to everybody, I’m just gonna step back and finish watching the live-stream and hope there’s some good news."

As shared by WDW News Today, this presentation came as part of a demonstration featuring the Project Exo robotic character exoskeletons, which allows for bigger characters like the Hulk to be brought to life.

These suits allow for weight to be redistributed so that the characters move as naturally as possible, letting the performers inside the suit remain fairly comfortable in the process.

The full video of the reveal can be seen below:

Smart Hulk Recreated in Huge Avengers Campus Suit

Marvel Studios has worked to bring the MCU's characters to Avengers Campus regularly over the past couple of years, adding new actors and heroes to the area following each new release from Marvel Studios. Up until now, these have all been simply actors in costumes, although this new Hulk addition changes the game for what Avengers Campus could bring in the future.

This will be the first time that any non-human-sized MCU character has been seen at the theme park, which should make for a fun experience for park-goers as they interact with the brilliant green Avenger. This new tech also opens the door to other larger heroes and villains from the MCU's lore that could be recreated as well.

With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law now making its run on Disney+, could the 6-foot-7 lawyer come to life with this new technology? Will Marvel fans eventually see the park add a hint of purple by recreating Thanos and his massive Infinity Gauntlet?

Only time will tell, but for now, Smart Hulk will begin appearing at Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California next week.