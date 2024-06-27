Season 2, Episode 3 of House of the Dragon is the next to release, and fans may be excited to see where the story goes next.

All eight episodes of House of the Dragon's second season will release weekly on HBO and stream on Max, with the first two already available to stream after releasing earlier in June.

The Game of Thrones prequel pins Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke against each other, with a third season already being confirmed.

When Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Release?

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3 will release on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

The June 30 edition will be the third of House of the Dragon's eight episodes, and the 11th of the show as a whole thus far (including Season 1's eight episodes).

The full schedule of House of the Dragon Season 2's remaining episodes is as follows:

Season 2, Episode 3: Sunday, June 30

Season 2, Episode 4: Sunday, July 7

Season 2, Episode 5: Sunday, July 14

Season 2, Episode 6: Sunday, July 21

Season 2, Episode 7: Sunday, July 28

Season 2, Episode 8: Sunday, August 4

How Many Episodes Are Left in House of the Dragon?

After the release of Episode 3 on June 30, House of the Dragon Season 2 will officially have five episodes remaining. July 7's installment will mark the halfway point for Season 2.

In fact, Season 2, Episode 4 will also presumably mark the halfway point for the entire series, as of what has been announced so far.

Though there is not an official episode count for the forthcoming House of the Dragon Season 3, the eight-episode first and second seasons indicate a likely eight-episode Season 3 too.

As such, the halfway mark of Season 2 would also be the halfway mark of the full three confirmed seasons, making this a critical point in the show's larger storytelling — especially given its status as a prequel to Game of Thrones, and therefore the audience's knowledge of where this era ends.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3 will release on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on June 30.

