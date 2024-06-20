House of the Dragon Season 2 officially began its weekly releases on both HBO and Max, bringing back the fan-favorite Game of Thrones spin-off. But when can fans expect new episodes?

Starring Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon debuted on Max in 2022, over two years after Game of Thrones ended.

House of the Dragon is now on Season 2. The first new episode was released on June 16, leaving seven episodes remaining to air for the sophomore season.

When Is House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Premiering?

Season 2, Episode 2 of House of the Dragon will debut on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

This will be the second of House of the Dragon Season 2's eight episodes and the 10th episode of the series overall.

Season 2 episodes will debut each Sunday for six weeks at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The full schedule of House of the Dragon Season 2's remaining episodes is as follows:

Season 2, Episode 2: Sunday, June 23

Season 2, Episode 3: Sunday, June 30

Season 2, Episode 4: Sunday, July 7

Season 2, Episode 5: Sunday, July 14

Season 2, Episode 6: Sunday, July 21

Season 2, Episode 7: Sunday, July 28

Season 2, Episode 8: Sunday, August 4

Will There Be House of the Dragon Season 3?

A few days before House of the Dragon Season 2 premiered, Variety revealed that the Game of Thrones spin-off was already renewed for Season 3.

This is exciting for fans because it means there will be more House of the Dragon, indicating that HBO is confident in Season 2's quality.

Variety also reported that Francesca Orsi, Programming and Drama Series Chief at HBO, called Season 2 of House of the Dragon "phenomenal" and "spectacular:"

"George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season ... We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."

It is currently unclear when the team expects Season 3 to be ready to air, but it is likely that as Season 2 continues (and after it ends), more information could be made public.

Season 2, Episode 2 of House of the Dragon hits Max and HBO on Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

