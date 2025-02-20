With Horizon: An America Saga - Chapter 1 now on Netflix, audiences are wondering when they'll be able to see Chapter 2.

Originally, Chapter 2 was supposed to be released on August 16, 2024. Sadly, the first entry underperformed at the box office, only making $11 million domestically in its opening weekend.

This led to Chapter 2 being taken off WB's theatrical release schedule indefinitely. Though, despite that, the project still had its premiere screening on September 7, 2024 at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, before more recently playing at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7, 2025.

WB

While promoting her latest movie Wish You Were Here, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 star Isabelle Fuhrman (who played Diamond Kittredge) offered an update on the public release of Chapter 2.

The Direct: "You recently starred in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. I just wanted to know, do you know when fans might be able to see Chapter 2 finally, and if Chapter 3 is still happening as planned?"

Isabelle Fuhrman: I think they're still cooking on the [Kevin]Costner end, last I heard, there's definitely some rumbling. The horses are getting their saddles back on. No pun intended. I don't have any news that I can actually share, but it is coming very soon... I'm just really grateful we could premiere the movie in Venice, and people got to see it. But it's really exciting that the continuation of the part two, that people are going to get to see it. So I'm very excited.

When Will Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 Release?

As of The Hollywood Reporter's (THR) report in July 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures still intends on releasing Horizon: An America Saga - Chapter 2 in theaters. However, a specific public release window remains unclear.

In the report from THR, the outlet noted how the decision to delay Chapter 2 was made in part to allow audiences more time to discover Chapter 1 (and its beautiful filming locations). With the first film now on Netflix, viewers around the world are doing just that.

Given that, a theatrical release later this summer or in early fall 2025 could be the perfect time to continue Kevin Cosner's epic western saga on the big screen.

Fans shouldn't be shocked, however, if Netflix scoops up the full rights to Horizon: An America Saga - Chapter 2, and eliminates its theatrical release in favor of a streaming premiere. Chapter 1, which dropped on the streamer on December 30, 2024, performed decently in the U.S. when it spent four straight days in early January 2025 as the #2 most-popular movie on the platform.

There is a Chapter 3 & Chapter 4 planned as well, but both entries are currently in a precarious place.

Filming for the third film had already started in May 2024 but was paused due to the big writer and actors strike (WGA and SAG-AFTRA). With the lackluster launch of Part 1, production remained grounded, and financing became an issue.

Despite all of that, Kevin Cosner remains committed to the franchise and seems to have all intentions of completing his four-part western story—It just might take longer than expected.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is now streaming on Max and Netflix.